A man found with a gunshot wound early Wednesday morning in the Anneewakee Trails Subdivision in Douglasville has died and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death as a homicide.
First responders received a welfare call at about 2:30 a.m. with a report of an individual laying in the middle of the roadway on Anneewakee Falls Parkway next to the neighborhood clubhouse, Sgt. Jesse Hambrick said.
Deputies and EMS responded and located the individual, a male who Hambrick said appeared to be in his early 20s. Hambrick said the man suffered a single gunshot wound, but didn’t immediately identify where the man was shot.
The man was taken to a local hospital where he died later Wednesday morning, Hambrick said.
He said the man’s name and other information was not being release because of the active investigation and notification of next-of-kin. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Major Case Unit is working the the case, Hambrick said.
“We’re working this as an active homicide,” Hambrick told the Sentinel.
Hambrick confirmed the man was conscious when first responders arrived on the scene, but that it wasn’t clear if he was able to provide any information about who shot him. Hambrick said it wasn’t immediately known to him when the victim lost consciousness or the exact time he died.
Hambrick said the scene was cleared by 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. He said traffic flow was interrupted in the neighborhood early in the morning but was moving normally once the scene was cleared.
Check back for more details as they become available.
