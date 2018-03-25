Man faces forgery charge following traffic stop

A Florida man was arrested in Douglas County last week on multiple counts of forgery and possession of marijuana.
On March 21, Borges Leonardo, 30, was arrested on Interstate 20 at Post Road on a traffic stop, Sgt. Jesse Hambrick said. Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office discovered that Leonardo, of Hialeah, Florida, had a large number of forged debit cards and 20 grams of marijuana during the traffic stop.
Leonardo did not take any money and the number of individuals he victimized as a result of his forging is unknown, according to Hambrick. The investigation is ongoing.
Leonardo was charged with 18 counts of financial transaction card forgery and possession of marijuana less than one ounce, jail records show. He made his initial court appearance on Thursday morning, where he was denied bond.
