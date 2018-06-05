Man receives 30 years for child molestation

A man convicted of aggravated child molestation was sentenced on May 26 to 30 years in prison by a Douglas County judge.
Fernando Deon Valentine was convicted of aggravated child molestation after a four-day trial. Superior Court Judge William "Beau" McClain handed down the 30-year prison sentence recommended by the state, which will be followed by Valentine spending the rest of his life on parole.
Assistant District Attorney Sam Newman prosecuted the case at trial, and cited Valentine's lack of remorse, and the testimony of other prior victims when requesting the 30-year prison sentence.
According to the Douglas County District Attorney's Office and evidence presented at trial:
In December of 2016, the child victim in this case, then a 15 year old boy, was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for debilitating stomach pain. While at the hospital, the victim told his sister that the victim’s cousin, the 35-year-old defendant, had sexually abused him in the family home in April of that year. The victim’s sister encouraged the victim to tell their parents, which the victim did the following day. The victim also told medical personnel at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, who testified at trial that stomach pains in children can often be related to anxiety over stressors in a child’s life.
The victim testified at trial and recounted the abuse he had suffered at the hands of Valentine. He testified that he was scared of the Valentine after the incident, and that he bought pepper spray to protect himself.
The state introduced the receipt from the victim’s Amazon purchase of the pepper spray during the trial. After the victim’s disclosure, two other victims, including the victim’s sister, came forward to disclose that Valentine had sexually abused them when they were younger as well. Both of these victims, now grown women, testified during the case.
During sentencing, McClain referenced these victims’ testimony, stating that “I found all three victims’ testimony credible and believable.” McClain further told the defendant that “the victim is scarred for life as a result of your actions.”
District Attorney Ryan Leonard praised McClain’s sentence, stating, “Offenders who prey on our children are offenders who are deserving of the harshest penalties. The Defendant’s conviction by a Douglas County Jury, and Judge McClain’s sentence, ensures that this Defendant will not be able to hurt anyone else.”
Newman credited the bravery of the victim in coming forward in this case and the other victims who testified, saying “It takes a great amount of courage for a teenager to testify about sexual abuse in a courtroom full of strangers. This Defendant has been stopped as a result of the bravery of these witnesses.”
