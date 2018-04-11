Man sentenced to 20 years for rape

Douglas County Superior Court Judge William H. “Beau” McClain sentenced a man to 20 years with 10 years to serve for committing rape in 2015.
Sydney Trail, 45, stood motionless in front of McClain at the sentencing on Tuesday morning after a jury found him guilty March 22 of rape. The victim, who was 15 at the time of the crimes, attempted suicide and was in the hospital for a week after the incident, McClain said. Evidence presented at trial showed that on two differenent occasions Trail engaged in sexual intercourse with the victim in May of 2015.
The victim, now serving as a member of the United States military, testified that she was greatly and negatively affected by the Trail's sexual abuse.
“Young people, if they are trying to do the right thing in life, should hope for their first experience of physical intimacy to be with the person they’re going to be with their entire life,” McClain said. “With their life partner. With their mate. With their spouse. The victim, in this case, lost her first moment of physical intimacy of her life to a person who raped her.”
McClain runs the Douglas County Felony Drug Court and he said he’s so concerned about rape cases like these because 75 percent of the women who enter drug treatment do so after being sexually abused growing up. Many family members and individuals defended Trail’s character throughout the trail, McClain said. Trail, who was 42 at the time of the rape, had no prior criminal record before the case.
“Everyone who commits a crime is not a monster,” McClain said. “I do not look at you as a monster, Mr. Trail, because you did something monstrous, but I will respectfully say to you and your family, that I think you are guilty. I respectfully disagree with you. I agree with the victim who said you were guilty. I agree with the police officers who determined you were guilty and returned the case. I agree with the prosecutor who believed you were guilty and returned the case. I agree with the grand jury who determined you were guilty and indicted the case. I agree with the 12-person jury who unanimously agreed beyond a reasonable doubt that you are guilty of what you did to this little girl.”
The sentence Trail got was less than the max because he had no prior record, McClain said. The prosecution asked that Trail receive a 40-year sentence with 18 years to serve, according to Douglas County Assistant District Attorney David Emadi.
During sentencing, Newman called Trail a “Predator who engaged in grooming the victim for several years in her early teens before sexual abusing her and molesting her in May of 2015.”
Newman credited the strength of the victim in overcoming her abuse to testify and ensure the Trail be held accountable.
Acting District Attorney Ryan Leonard praised the jury calling their verdict, “Justice for the victim and affirmation for her that while the Defendant sexual abused and molested her in 2015, the members of this community would not allow him to move past it unpunished. Her strength to come into court and testify ensures the Defendant will spend the next decade in prison.”
