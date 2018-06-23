Many missing family pets found at DC Animal Shelter

Missing a pet?
If so, there is a good possibility it is being housed and cared for at the Douglas County Animal Shelter.
A recent Facebook post from a woman whose two dogs escaped while being cared for by a relative drew a lot of interest. Fortunately, the dogs were found safe and well at the animal shelter and reunited by the greatly relieved pet owner.
However, according to Douglas County Animal Shelter Director Frances McMillan, this is not always the case.
She said the Douglas County Animal Services impounds 1,800 dogs and 1,500 cats every year. Only one-third of dogs and three percent of cats make it back to their owners.
At present, the animal shelter is housing 138 cats and 87 dogs — and it is likely that most of these animals belong to families with loving homes.
“We’re so full,” said McMillan, “and we want people to come and look for their pets at the shelter.”
With the warmer months of the year underway, there is always a large influx of cats and kittens, and as McMillan pointed out, only 3 percent of cats find their way back home.
“I wish everyone would have their cats microchipped,” she said.
The overcrowded conditions can tax the animal shelter resources, according to McMillan, and with the large cat population, they are in great need of kitty litter right now.
“It’s summer, and we get full,” said McMillan. “Now, we’re bursting at the seams. We see all of these really beautiful dogs and we know they belong to someone.”
While it is not uncommon for four-legged escape artists to bolt from their home on occasion, there are several ways to ensure your pet is returned home.
“It is important to realize that indoor pets often end up in an animal shelter when they slip out of a door,” McMillan said. “Indoor pets also need to wear a rabies tag, an identification tag and/or have a microchip.”
Pet owners can have their dog or cat implanted with a microchip at the animal shelter anytime during hours of operation for $20. If a lost pet is found, the animal shelter, one of the animal control officers out in the field or a local veterinarian can scan the pet for identification and contact the owner.
Animals found running at large that are wearing their rabies license tag, owner information tag or micro chipped will be given a free ride home if picked up by an animal control officer and the owner can be reached, McMillan said.
If the owner cannot be reached, the animal will be brought to the shelter and placed on hold for the owner. The reclaim fees will be charged at the normal rate.
If anyone finds an animal after animal shelter hours, please take it to Westside Animal Clinic, 875 Thornton Road, Lithia Springs, and they will scan it for a microchip at no charge.
The Douglas County Animal Shelter is open Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., closed Monday and open Tuesday - Friday: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
If your pet is lost, McMillan asks owners to please fill out a lost report and visit the animal shelter to look for your pet. The shelter is located at 2171 Mack Rd. in Douglasville, adjacent to Deer Lick Park.
Owners may call the shelter at 770-942-5961 or email them at animalshelter@co.douglas.ga.us to file a lost report. Posts can also be made at www.facebook.com/groups/DoCoLostFoundAnimals.
Pet owners may also visit www.adoptapet.com/adoption_rescue/82251.html to look for their pet. Pets in the Douglas County Animal Shelter are displayed on the Adopt-A-Pet website, McMillan said.
Dogs and cats not reclaimed by their owner are up for adoption. The adoption fee for an adult dog is $100, which includes a spay or neuter and rabies shot. The adoption fee for cats is $50 and also includes spay or neuter and rabies shot.
