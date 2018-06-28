Martin receives life for '17 murder

Rodriquis Martin entered a guilty plea for committing the murder of Katrina Galloway, a 38-year-old mother of two, on Monday, according to the Douglas County District Attorney's Office.
Martin was sentenced by Chief Superior Court Judge David T. Emerson to life in prison plus an additional 20 years to serve consecutively. The case was prosecuted by Douglas County District Attorney Ryan Leonard.
According to the DA' Office and evidence presented in court:
On Nov. 24, 2017, Martin drove a stolen vehicle to the victim’s Douglasville residence to confront her about ending their on-again-off-again romantic relationship. When Martin arrived he broke into the victim’s home and entered her bedroom where he repeatedly stabbed her, ultimately causing her death. Following the murder, he walked out of the bedroom, past her two young daughters who were in the home, told them their mother was fine, and fled the scene. Shortly thereafter, the two young girls discovered their mother dead in her bedroom and called the police.
After an approximately two-week investigation and search by Det. Matt Underwood of the Major Case Unit, a joint law enforcement unit between the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Douglasville Police Department, officers found and arrested Martin. At the time of his arrest, Martin was out on bond and awaiting trial for an aggravated battery he committed against the victim in DeKalb County. Since the time of his arrest,Martin had been held in the Douglas County Jail without bond prior to entering his guilty plea. Martin ultimately confessed to the homicide after being taken into custody.
At sentencing, the victim’s now 18-year-old daughter told Martin that he, “Didn’t break me, my siblings, my grandmother, or my stepfather,” before highlighting the fact he caused her mother to miss her high school graduation.
Leonard spoke about the tremendous amount of courage and grace the victim’s family had shown since the murder.
“The defendant took Katrina’s life not only from herself, but from her two daughters and her family who loved her very much," Martin said. "Nothing will ever bring Katrina back to those loved ones, but this sentence will ensure the defendant be punished for the pain he has inflicted and the loss he has caused them.”
