WAFFLE HOUSE #1640

613 THORNTON RD LITHIA SPRINGS, GA 30122

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2018

APRIL'S PLACE

904 THORNTON RD STE A LITHIA SPRINGS, GA 30122

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2018

UNIQ LOUNGE

2135 FAIRBURN RD STE F & G DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30135

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2018

SMOOTHIE KING

9488 GA HWY 5 DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30135

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2018

WAFFLE HOUSE #207

908 VILLAGE OAK CENTER LITHIA SPRINGS, GA 30122

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2018

TIFFANYS KITCHEN

7413 LEE RD LITHIA SPRINGS, GA 30122

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2018

SOUTHERN CHIC

4095 BANKHEAD HWY STE A DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30134

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2018

OLIVE TREE

849 THORNTON RD LITHIA SPRINGS, GA 30122

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2018

BLU ROSE ART BISTRO

6774 BROAD ST DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30135

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2018

LITHIA SPRINGS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

6946 FLORENCE DR LITHIA SPRINGS, GA 30122

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2018

MT CARMEL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

2356 FAIRBURN RD DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30135

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2018

THE FARMERS TABLE, LLC

3668 HWY 5 DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30135

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2018

WING N BURGER FACTORY

3111 GA HWY 5 DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30135

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2018

GRACE ASSISTED LIVING OF DOUGLASVILLE

8847 HOSPITAL DR DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30134-2267

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 05-07-2018

MCDONALD'S

6072 FAIRBURN RD DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30134

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 05-07-2018

DAIRY QUEEN

6126 FAIRBURN RD DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30134

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2018

FACTORY SHOALS ELEM SCHOOL (PLC SATELLITE LOCATION)

2444 HIGHWAY 92 DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30135

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2018

DUNKIN DONUTS

9476 HIGHWAY 5 DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30135

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2018

POPEYES LOUISIANA KITCHEN

9541 HWY 5 DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30135

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2018

DARUMA JAPANESE STEAKHOUSE

9300 THE LANDING DR DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30135

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2018

CENTRE AT ARBOR CONNECTION

7475 DOUGLAS BLVD STE 100-A DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30135

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2018

