WAFFLE HOUSE #1640
613 THORNTON RD LITHIA SPRINGS, GA 30122
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2018
APRIL'S PLACE
904 THORNTON RD STE A LITHIA SPRINGS, GA 30122
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-29-2018
UNIQ LOUNGE
2135 FAIRBURN RD STE F & G DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30135
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 05-24-2018
SMOOTHIE KING
9488 GA HWY 5 DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30135
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-23-2018
WAFFLE HOUSE #207
908 VILLAGE OAK CENTER LITHIA SPRINGS, GA 30122
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 05-21-2018
TIFFANYS KITCHEN
7413 LEE RD LITHIA SPRINGS, GA 30122
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 05-18-2018
SOUTHERN CHIC
4095 BANKHEAD HWY STE A DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30134
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-16-2018
OLIVE TREE
849 THORNTON RD LITHIA SPRINGS, GA 30122
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 05-15-2018
BLU ROSE ART BISTRO
6774 BROAD ST DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30135
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-11-2018
LITHIA SPRINGS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
6946 FLORENCE DR LITHIA SPRINGS, GA 30122
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2018
MT CARMEL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
2356 FAIRBURN RD DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30135
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2018
THE FARMERS TABLE, LLC
3668 HWY 5 DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30135
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-10-2018
WING N BURGER FACTORY
3111 GA HWY 5 DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30135
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-09-2018
GRACE ASSISTED LIVING OF DOUGLASVILLE
8847 HOSPITAL DR DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30134-2267
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 05-07-2018
MCDONALD'S
6072 FAIRBURN RD DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30134
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 05-07-2018
DAIRY QUEEN
6126 FAIRBURN RD DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30134
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2018
FACTORY SHOALS ELEM SCHOOL (PLC SATELLITE LOCATION)
2444 HIGHWAY 92 DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30135
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-03-2018
DUNKIN DONUTS
9476 HIGHWAY 5 DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30135
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2018
POPEYES LOUISIANA KITCHEN
9541 HWY 5 DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30135
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 05-02-2018
DARUMA JAPANESE STEAKHOUSE
9300 THE LANDING DR DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30135
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2018
CENTRE AT ARBOR CONNECTION
7475 DOUGLAS BLVD STE 100-A DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30135
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 05-01-2018
