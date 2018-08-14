Douglas County District Attorney Ryan Leonard announced Friday that four members of the Sinaloa Drug Cartel have been convicted for their various roles in trafficking over a kilogram of heroin, manufacturing methamphetamine, and possessing stolen guns in a home off of Highway 92 in Douglasville.
The defendants were collectively sentenced to a total of 75 years in prison between the four of them and face deportation following prison. The defendants were sentenced by Superior Court Judge William H. “Beau” McClain. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Joe Cusack.
According to information from the district attorney's office and evidence presented in court:
On June 29, 2017, law enforcement with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and agents from Homeland Security Investigations executed an arrest warrant for an individual at 4196 Highway 92 in Douglasville. Investigations by local law enforcement led to intelligence that this house was being used to store and cook various narcotics. During the attempt to arrest the wanted subject, agents observed a methamphetamine production operation inside of the home. A search warrant was obtained based on that information, and while conducting the search warrant agents located a kilogram of heroin which was hidden behind a wall in the home, 10.5 ounces of marijuana, a methamphetamine cooking operation, liquid methamphetamine, over $83,000 in cash, Santa Muerte Statues, a stolen Smith and Wesson 9mm, a Colt .38 handgun, a Mossberg rifle, and two automobiles which had secret compartments in them.
Defendants living in the home and manufacturing drugs were Martin Cuellor Lopez, Fidel Ayala-Agurrie, Jorge Arreola-Camarena, and Jose Arreola-Camarena. Fidel Ayala-Agurrie and Jorge Arreola-Camarena were convicted felons, having been previously deported from the United States in 2011 following those convictions.
The Camarena brothers agreed to provide information to the district attorney’s office during the prosecution of the case against the higher ranking members of the drug cartel, Lopez and Ayala-Agurrie. For their cooperation, both Jorge and Jose Arreola-Camarena received sentences of 30 years with the first 15 years to be served in prison.
Martin Cuellor Lopez was sentenced to 40 years with 25 years in prison, while Fidel Ayala-Agurrie received a sentence of 30 years with the first 20 years in prison for their roles in spearheading the drug operation in Douglas County.
During sentencing Cusack highlighted the thorough and exhaustive nature of the investigation, praising the “collaborative investigation between local and federal law enforcement officials that led to the house where the Defendants were trafficking and manufacturing deadly narcotics.”
Leonard called the conviction, “A strong message to dangerous drug cartels and gang members that we will aggressively prosecute them when they come to Douglas County and seek to prey upon citizens in our community who suffer from drug addiction.”
Leonard continued by saying, “Members of our community who suffer from addiction will continue to receive every resource we have available to help them achieve sobriety. Part of doing that includes my office aggressively prosecuting the violent and dangerous drug dealers like these members of the Sinaloa Drug Cartel who engage in violence and the distribution of deadly drugs like Heroin and Methamphetamine. I commend law enforcement for their thorough investigation and stand behind these sentences as indicative of how strongly we will continue to prosecute these criminals.”
