Sunrise Memorial Gardens will once again partner with Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home to remember and honor our fallen soldiers and veterans this Memorial Day on Monday, May 28.
The community is invited to Whitley-Garner, located at 8640 Rose Ave. in Douglasville, beginning at 10 a.m. where donuts and coffee will be served. Following the Whitley-Garner event, there will be a procession to Sunrise Memorial Gardens, located at 3721 Bankhead Hwy. in Douglasville at 11 a.m. for guest speakers, singing and refreshments.
Sunrise Memorial Gardens has been hosting this event since 1992. For additional questions or information, call 770-942-5451.
