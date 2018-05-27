A man and woman from west Georgia were arrested May 17 on drug trafficking charges in an operation being run out of a house in Kershaw County, South Carolina, according to authorities.
Anthony Scott Chosewood, 33, of Lithia Springs, and Jasmine Lenamay Dickover, 32, of Villa Rica, are each charged with trafficking 2.16 pounds of methamphetamine, the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office reported Monday. Chosewood was also charged with possession of marijuana.
Both were transferred to the Kershaw County Detention Center. Kershaw County is located about 30 miles northeast of Columbia.
Kershaw County narcotics investigators received information about drug trafficking at a home in Lugoff, South Carolina, over a one-year period, KCSO Chief Deputy Jack Rushing said in a press release.
During that time span KCSO narcotics investigators conducted periodic surveillance on the home.
On the night of May 17, 2018, narcotics investigators observed a 2004 Mercedes Benz with North Carolina tags being driven by Chosewood, with Dickover as front seat passenger, as it departed the suspect residence, according to Rushing. Deputies followed the Mercedes from the residence and were able to conduct a traffic stop.
Upon approaching the Mercedes, one of the narcotics investigators smelled the aroma of marijuana, Rushing said. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed just under one kilogram of methamphetamine in the trunk, just under one ounce of marijuana and $7,159 dollars in U.S. currency. Chosewood and Dickover were both placed under arrest and transported to the Kershaw County Detention Center.
Both Chosewood and Dickover have extensive criminal records in Georgia that include numerous narcotics violations and meth charges, Rushing said.
KCSO narcotics investigators, one of whom is assigned to the DEA task force, are working with Special Agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and are preparing to take the case to federal court for prosecution.
