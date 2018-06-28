Mayor Rochelle Robinson has announced that the grand marshal for the 2018 Douglasville Independence Day Parade will be Douglasville native and Winter Olympian Elana Meyers Taylor.
Meyers Taylor, a graduate of Lithia Springs High School, is a three-time Olympic medalist in the bobsled event and has two world championships to her credit.
“It is truly an honor,” Robinson said, “to have someone from the Douglasville community come back and interact with residents in this way, especially someone who represented her country in the Olympic games.”
Floats and parade participants will begin lining up on Fairburn Road at 9 a.m. with the parade beginning promptly at 10 a.m. It will run on Church Street in Downtown Douglasville and continue all the way to its completion at Selman Drive.
Following the parade, the city will be hosting its Fourth of July Festival. The annual event is held at Hunter Park, located at 8830 Gurley Rd., and begins at 11 a.m. A $5 kids zone will feature inflatables and a game truck and crafts booths will be on-hand as well. The American Legion Post 145 will be cooking up a barbecue lunch for $8.
Douglasville’s Independence Day celebration will conclude at dusk with a fireworks show sponsored by GreyStone Power and Gas South. Arbor Place Mall will be hosting a viewing event in their parking lot. Just bring a canned food donation in return for parking in the mall parking lot. All donations will be collected by A Gift Of Love Services and Crossroads Church. Donated nonperishable food items will be distributed back into the community to those in need.
For more information about the city of Douglasville’s Independence Day celebration, visit their website at www.douglasvillega.gov.
Villa Rica celebrating on July 3 with nostalgia bands, fireworks
Villa Rica will celebrate with two nostalgia bands and a sky full of fireworks.
The 13th Annual Fireworks Display Extravaganza is a free event and will be held on Tuesday, July 3, at the Villa Rica Civic Center and Sports Complex — better known as the V-Plex — located at 1605 Highway 61.
The rain-or-shine show will begin at 5 p.m. and continue until the end of the fireworks display. Sunset on July 3 will be 8:54 p.m.
Parking at the facility is limited, but VIP parking passes are available while they last for $10, and may be obtained now at Gold Dust Park, 646 Industrial Boulevard. There are several large parking areas in the vicinity of the V-Plex.
Two nostalgia bands that evoke the sounds of the '70s and '80s will perform. The opening act will be Head Games, an Atlanta based professional tribute act that recreates the music of Foreigner. The main act for the evening will Departure, considered the nation’s most respected Journey tribute band.
Before the music, attendees will have their choice of a variety of family-friendly events and activities. There will be face-painting, inflatable slides, a caricature artist and carnival rides. Ticket prices for these activities will range from $10 to $20, depending on the vendor.
From 4-9 p.m., helicopter rides will be available for $30.
One sponsor of the event, Liberty Chevrolet, is offering a Spin the Wheel for $10,000 contest from 7-7:30 p.m.
There will also be concession stands for refreshments. Those who attend are urged to bring a lawn chair or blanket for sitting on the ground.
This year’s event will kick-off at 5 p.m. and include a national anthem performance by former American Idol contestant Andrew Weaver, 16, of Bremen.
At 5:30 p.m., the concert event will open with a performance by Head Games, who recreate the sound of Foreigner, a group that created some of the most popular songs of the late 1970s and 1980s.
At 7:30 p.m., Departure, a Journey tribute band will take the stage as the headlining act.
The group has been together for 10 years and is known for replicating Journey’s most iconic songs. The lead vocalist, Brian Williams, has a voice that is said to flawlessly match Steve Perry’s vocal range.
Park rules prohibit smoking except in designated areas, and pets and alcohol are not permitted.
Villa Rican editor Ken Denney contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.