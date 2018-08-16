A historic one-room courthouse in Winston was recently damaged.
A witness reported that a crew filming on Post Road in May, when packing up and leaving, backed in to the a small, white historic building where folks in the area voted during elections, leaving a gaping hole in the side.
The “courthouse” to which they are referring is not a courthouse in the traditional sense of the word. It is, however, called Middle Court House District 1271, and was a place where people who lived in the western part of the community could cast a vote.
The witness said on Facebook they called the county Building Department who referred him to the Board of Commissioners office, upon which he spoke to the chairman’s secretary who informed him that ”he must be mistaken because we don't have a courthouse over there.”
As it turns out, according to Collin Cash, tourism director and film coordinator for Douglas County, the county indeed knew nothing of the filming, as the film company did not go through the film office. Instead, they contracted directly with a private property owner.
“Midget Market rented their property out for filming,” Cash said. “The production company had no contract with the county.”
The Middle Courthouse is located next to the Midget Market convenience story, now bearing a Mystik gas sign in front.
She said there was also the possibility that it was not the film production company that caused the damage.
“It was unfortunate,” Cash said, “ but had nothing to do with the film office — nor the county.”
Cash said that now it had been brought to the county’s attention, something will be done about it.
On Tuesday, County Administrator Mark Teal told the Sentinel that this was the first he’d heard of the damage, but that he would definitely look into it.
Coincidentally, Teal shared that the county had already determined prior to the damage that the property management department would be assessing the old courthouses on Chapel Hill Road and Post Road to see what renovations needed to be addressed as part of the 2019 budget.
According to Rhonda Northcutt Creed, in an online post, “one-room buildings such as this are scattered throughout many counties in Georgia, largely forgotten now.”
Douglas County historian, author and Sentinel columnist Lisa Land Cooper said, “These little courthouses — we only have two left — were never considered as ‘the’ courthouse, but as Rhonda said, a place were people could vote. Old newspaper finds mentioning them do not indicate they were open full-time, only at certain times such as during elections.”
Cooper said that “a great way to think about this building and the little courthouse on Chapel Hill Road—the two that are left — is that they were a courthouse annex used for voting purposes. They are not part of the Douglas County courthouse history that includes a series of five courthouse we have had — four on the same block bordered by Broad, Bowden, Church, and Pray (West Courthouse Square) Streets.”
She went onto say that the little courthouses are unique to Douglas County and felt they should be maintained, citing a a chapter regarding the little courthouses in her book “Every Now and Then: The Amazing Stories of Douglas County, Volume 1."
Cooper writes in the book: “Many years ago, several little courthouses were built across the county – one in each polling district – to serve as polling places, meeting locations and to help citizens conduct business with the county without having to make the trip to ‘town.’”
Cooper said that in the late 1990s, the remaining little one-room courthouses were under attack from groups of people who wanted them demolished. In an earlier book about Douglas County’s history, Fannie Mae Davis advises the remaining little courthouses were about to become relics of the past.
A former county librarian and historian, Davis wrote, “As new schools and fire departments were built across the county, the need for the little courthouses diminished, and over time the buildings had been neglected and fallen into disrepair even though they most certainly had a historic past.”
Wes Tallon, former director of Communications and Community Relations for Douglas County, told Cooper that the little courthouse in Lithia Springs that was located on South Sweetwater Road next to the former fire department was torn down a few years ago.
“Not only was the Lithia Springs little courthouse a former polling place,” Cooper said, “it had also been the location at one time for the public library in Lithia Springs, as well.”
Cooper said that the Mount Carmel little courthouse was located on Pope Road next to what many remember as the “potato barn.”
Bob Smith told Cooper that when his father, R.L. Smith, was chairman of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners during the early 1960s, he held town hall meetings in the little courthouses and tried to keep up with the painting and repairs.
In her book, Davis referred to the little courthouses in Fairplay and Chapel Hill in particular, stating during the late citizens in those areas felt the time had come to remove the historic buildings.
At the time, C.L. Dodson was the chairman of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. He acknowledged the buildings had suffered deterioration but wanted to move slowly before making a decision. He wanted to check with the Justices of the Peace in those areas and the Probate Judge to analyze the situation and explore their options. It seemed very prudent since the Fairplay courthouse had been used for elections as recently as the early 1990s, according to Davis.
In the end, it was finally decided the little courthouse at Fairplay would be moved to the campus of South Douglas Elementary where it serves as a storage shed, according to Davis’ book.
The little courthouse at Chapel Hill and another building referred to as Middle Courthouse located on Post Road was saved, repaired and are still around to be seen.
Both little courthouses bear plaques from the Douglas County Tourism and Historic Commission, which helped to identify their historic significance and advised the Douglas County Board of Commissioners who ultimately have control of the buildings.
Cooper said, “I believe the little buildings that remain and our collective memories of the buildings that no longer exist are just that important."
