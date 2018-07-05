All throughout the country, weather maps are showing signs of extreme heat — and Georgia is no exception.
Ready Georgia, a statewide campaign supported by the Georgia Emergency Management Agency/Homeland Security (GEMA/HS) encourages residents to protect their health by knowing what to do before, during and after a period of extreme heat.
According to Douglas County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Jason Milhollin, in extreme heat and humidity, sweat evaporates very slowly and your body must work harder to cool itself.
"In Georgia, during the summer months, daytime temperatures can soar into the 90s for days or weeks at a time," said Milhollin. "Add in the humidity and the heat index values can get into the 100 degree-plus range."
He encourages residents to pay attention to weather forecasts for heat advisories being put out for the area.
"People discount the heat and don't think about it when working outside," Milhollin said. "The biggest thing is to stay hydrated. People don't drink enough water and get dehydrated and it causes a lot of problems."
According to FEMA, in most of the United States, extreme heat is a long period — usually two to three days — of high heat and humidity with temperatures above 90 degrees. The agency also reports that extreme heat often results in the highest number of deaths among all weather-related disasters.
Ready Georgia advises people to know the signs and ways to treat heat-related illnesses, including heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
• The signs of heat cramps are muscle pains or spasms in the stomach, arms or legs.
• Heat exhaustion symptoms are heavy sweating, weakness, cold, pale and clammy skin, a thready pulse, and possible fainting and vomiting.
• Heat stroke is a severe medical emergency that occurs when the body temperature reaches 106 degrees or higher. Symptoms include hot dry skin, rapid and strong pulse, and possible unconsciousness. Get immediate emergency medical assistance.
The National Weather Service reports that the people or groups most at risk of heat-related illnesses are children, pregnant women, older adults, emergency responders, outdoor workers and even athletes. Also, people with certain medical conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes and respiratory illnesses are at greater risk.
"Please check on people you know who may be at risk," Milhollin advised.
Milhollin said that during an extreme heat warning, residents need to find air conditioning if possible, suggesting the library, community center or a trip to the mall; to avoid strenuous activities; wear light clothing; watch for heat cramps, heat exhaustion and never leave a child, adult or animal in a closed car.
He also encourages residents to leave pets at home during hot weather and to remember that a pet's tender paws can be burned just like a person who is walking barefoot on a hot pavement.
"Dogs don't have shoes," Milhollin said.
Milhollin said that for pets that are kept outdoors, make sure they have plenty of clean, cool water available and plenty of shade.
The EMA director also warns of severe thunderstorms which pop up from the afternoon heat, bringing lightning strikes during Georgia's summertime weather. In addition to damaging winds, these storms have caused damage because of the associated lightning.
"They have been responsible for at least one house fire from each severe storm in Douglas County," he said.
For more information on extreme heat and other weather-related emergencies and preparedness, visit www.ready.gov or www.weather.gov/atlanta or www.weather.gov/safety/heat.
