Each year, local business professionals from an extensive array of careers volunteer their time at the Douglas County College and Career Institute to help impact students to be ready for tomorrow’s workforce.
Professionals from within manufacturing, computers, welding, banking, higher education, film, the automotive industry, law enforcement and other careers came together Wednesday to conduct mock interviews, evaluate and coach students enrolled in the CCI and its CCI Academy.
On Wednesday morning, students came to the campus dressed for success, resumes in hand to present to waiting business and community leaders as they sat down for a face-to-face interview, using techniques learned in the classroom. Interviewers were equipped with a list of questions, detailed information on what to look for in their student interviewees, and a grading sheet to help the school staff look for strengths and weaknesses in the future workforce.
Amazingly well-prepared, the students gave firm handshakes to the interviewer, made eye contact and displayed a mature focus on their individual pathways to the future and the career goals they were achieving at each junction along their educational journey.
A 16-year-old female student at CCI has set her sites on a career in welding, not only as a career, but a source of artisitic expression. Despite her young age, she is well on the way to not only graduating with a high school diploma in hand, but also obtaining certification to step into a high-paying job that is in demand in the workforce.
CCI is a student-centered collaborative effort of among the Douglas County School System, West Georgia Technical College and the Douglas County Chamber, according to its Chief Executive Officer, Julian Carter, a retired banker with a heart for children.
Ensuing a viable 21st century workforce is the mission of CCI and the high school offers approximately 11 dual enrollment courses to ensure that end.
It is the goal at CCI that all graduates are college or career ready, said CCI Principal Gary Morris, and preparing them for job interviews is part of the process.
“The mock interviews give students real life experience,” Morris said.
Resume building plays a primary role in preparing for joining the work force, a component that is part of the CCI’s holistic workforce development curriculum.
The College and Career Institute is made up of two programs, the principal explained. One of the programs involves dual enrollment with the students’ traditional high school.
Each of the five high schools in Douglas County participate in this program where a student spends one-half of the school day on his or her high school campus and the other half-day at CCI, studying such careers as welding, dental assistant, computer repair, pharmacy, automotive, patient care assistant (PCA) and other courses.
“Students leave high school with skills that will make them more successful in the workplace or going onto college,” Morris said.
Students can leave high school certified and workforce ready, either entering their chosen career pathway or furthering their education while having a good paying job to fall back on in the meantime.
“To be competitive, you have to walk out with skills,” he said. “They will walk away from here with skills that will set them above other jobseekers.”
Chapel Hill High School senior Alayna Brown will be graduating from high school on May 26 and she already has her career plans laid out in front her. Brown’s “mock” interview, conducted by Douglas County Sheriff’s Sgt. Anne Rice, a 22-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, turned out to be more of a real, hiring kind of interview.
Brown has participated in the dual enrollment program at CCI for two years, studying criminal justice with the hopes of beginning a career at the Douglas County Detention Center — first as a jailer, then working her way up in the DCSO by furthering her education.
Carter said the CCI opened in 2009 as a dual enrollment charter high school. Part of its charter included opening an academy. Three years ago, the CCI Academy opened its doors, serving freshmen, sophomores, and junior high school students who will be staying on campus all day, pulling from all five of Douglas County’s high schools.
Next year, the academy will serve all high school grades 9 through 12, Carter said. Students are selected for the CCI Academy by a lottery and are part of the Douglas County School System. There are 105 students enrolled in the academy. Next year they will enroll 150 students in the program with the additon of a 12th grade class.
There are 250 students in the dual enrollment program at CCI, Carter said.
“We are preparing children to go into the workforce,” he said.
