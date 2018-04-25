The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has released more details about the remains found last week that are believed to be those of Larry Bolen, a longtime local teacher who disappeared three years ago.
An identification belonging to Bolen was found near the remains as well as “clothing similar to that which Bolen had in his possession on the day that he was last seen,” said Sgt. Jesse Hambrick.
“Also, Bolen had a very unique dental impression and pictures of Bolen's teeth are very similar to those of the located remains,” Hambrick said. “The Major Case Unit is working with the GBI to confirm the identity, but we strongly believe that the remains are (those) of Larry Bolen who has been missing since May 2015.”
The remains were found Wednesday, April 18 by two individuals walking through the woods along Interstate 20 a mile west of Highway 5.
The sheriff’s office responded and secured the scene until daylight the next morning.
Investigators with the Major Case Unit were able to locate human remains in the area that they were directed on the morning of Thursday, April 19, Hambrick said.
Hambrick told the Sentinel last Thursday the sheriff’s office has no reason to believe foul play was involved in part because of the way Bolen disappeared.
Bolen left home without his cellphone or heart medication and his family last heard from him Friday, May 8, 2015.
Former Sheriff Phil Miller said at the time of Bolen’s disappearance the last activity on Bolen’s credit card was breakfast at Chick-fil-A on Highway 5 Saturday morning, May 9, 2015.
Bolen’s vehicle, a green 1993 Oldsmobile Silhouette minivan, was found less than a week later at Hunter Park. A park supervisor called it into the sheriff’s office Thursday evening, May 18, 2015.
A search of the park after Bolen’s van was found didn’t turn up anything. A subsequent search of Hunter Park with 60-80 officers in February 2016 also did not turn up any evidence.
“We know he walked away from his vehicle (at Hunter Park) willingly, although I can’t tell you his state of mind at the time,” Hambrick said last Thursday.
Bolen started his career in Douglas County in 1987 at Lithia Springs High School teaching English. He was named Teacher of the Year while at the school. He later transferred to Alexander High School and was set to retire from teaching at the end of the 2014-15 school year.
VIGIL FOR LARRY BOLEN
A candlelight vigil is planned for this Friday, April 27 from 7-9 p.m. at Lithia Springs High School to celebrate and remember beloved teacher Larry Bolen, whose remains were found last week, according to vigil organizer Krystal Horne. The vigil will take place on the football/track field at the school located at 2520 E. County Line Rd. in Lithia Springs. The public is invited.
