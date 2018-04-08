A total of 225 senior citizens now receive a discount on their water and sewer bills in Villa Rica; 36 more since last month, when city officials raised the income limit for the benefit.
That number represents 34 percent of the 670 seniors who had qualified for the discount before January, which is when the city first set an income limit.
Before the beginning of the year, any Villa Rica resident age 65 or older could receive a lower water and sewer bill simply by proof of age. But when the city set its new budget -- which includes higher utility rates for all residents -- the city for the first time set an income limit to qualify for the discount.
Originally, that limit was set at $24,120, or two times the federal poverty limit. That limited the qualified seniors to 189, or 28 percent of the previously qualified 670 residents.
But in February, the City Council increased the limit to $30,150, or 2.5 times the poverty limit, allowing 36 additional seniors to qualify since that time.
The council took the action so that more of the original 670 seniors could apply; yet city staff have cautioned against making the benefit too available, lest doing so impacts the city's effort to erase the financial imbalance that causes the water-sewer service to cost more than it earns.
And there are signs that the new rates the city imposed at the first of the year may be doing just that. According to a financial report presented at Thursday's council meeting, the water-sewer revenues have increased $254,000 over the same period last year.
While those new revenues have not stopped the net loss in income, they have made them 25 percent less worse. The loss to the water-sewer system so far this year is $328,180, compared to incomes being $436,657 in the red over the same period in 2017.
The senior citizen discount was a topic of discussion when the council adopted its budget. Mayor Jeff Reese had been concerned that the original income level adopted in the budget would make many low-income seniors in the city ineligible for the discount.
Shortly after the budget was adopted, Reese vetoed that portion of the budget, but later rescinded that decision after city staff assured him they would develop additional procedures to refine the eligibility level.
Since the new income level, the city has rejected 16 applicants for the senior exemption because their annual income is above the requirement ceiling. An additional 16 senior applicants were disqualified because of incomplete information on their applications.
