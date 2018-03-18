Each morning at 8 a.m., a group of young readers from Arbor Station Elementary School go to the media center to participate in a special, in-school mentoring club, “Mr. Bruno’s Crew,” started two years ago by Assistant Principal Thomas Bruno.
This past Friday, Mr. Bruno’s Crew of Readers held the grand re-opening of an even grander idea where they celebrated a partnership between Arbor Station Elementary and the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement and the awarding of a $5,940 literacy grant.
“The main mission,” Bruno said of the ‘crew’ club “is to get books in the hands of kids. We want kids to be excited about reading.”
While there are no dues to be in this club, members of the crew are required to read a book each day and then take a short quiz on it. There were only five members when the club started. That number has now grown to over 50 kindergarten through fifth grade students.
One ambitious crew member was recognized for reading as many as 84 books.
He said that when the club was started, the media center was “sorely lacking” in titles that appealed to boys, such as sports and history books. It was then that Bruno began an initiative called “The Scholastic Book Club Challenge.”
Bruno explained that Scholastic Book Club flyers are distributed to students each month, and when the students order books, bonus points are used to acquire new books for the library. Since the program’s beginning, over 1,000 titles have been selected to all students, but in particular, members of the book club crew.
“Our shelves are now filled with popular books such as “I Survived the Battle of Gettysburg,” “Who Was Jackie Robinson?” and “Who Would Win? Great White Shark vs. Killer Whale.”
The in-school club has gathered a lot of community support from staff and members of Central Baptist Church and Alpha Delta Kappa sorority, who were contacted and agreed to volunteer with the program each school morning.
Bruno said, “A fruitful partnership has developed with our school and the organizations. They plan to work together to build positive relationship with the students by reading with them and mentoring them.”
