Animal lovers from throughout the community will be joining together for a fur-raising good time this Saturday, as they paws together to help shelter animals in need.
Douglas County District 3 Commissioner Mike Mulcare and his wife, Peggy, have been the driving force behind the Spay and Neuter Fundraiser since it began two years ago. In fact, you could call it a "pet project" of theirs.
In 2016, the couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary and wanted to do something special. It was then they decided to "Go to the Dogs — and Cats, Too" with a anniversary party where they would invite the whole community and partner with the Douglas County Humane Society and Douglas County Animal Shelter to raise money to spay and neuter dogs and cats housed at the shelter and awaiting a fur-ever home.
And so the love story continues. Two years and two more anniversaries later, what was considered possibly a one-time event has turned into an annual gathering of fun and fellowship to help reduce over-population of Douglas County's furry citizens.
The Third Annual Spay and Neuter Fundraiser is happening this Saturday night, April 21, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Deer Lick Park at 2105 Mack Road in Douglasville in a beautifully transformed gymnasium for the gala celebration.
Tickets are $40 per person and includes dinner catered by Carrabba's Italian Grill, two drink tickets and live entertainment and dancing with music provided by the Mike Brookshire Band.
There will be a photo booth, a silent auction and a display of artwork by Arbor State Elementary School students.
Tickets may be purchased in advance by contacting Connie McKennon at 404-625-0821 or by email at DCSpayNeuterFundraiser@gmail.com. Tickets will also be sold at the door on the night of the event.
This year, tickets can also be purchased at the Douglas County Animal Shelter, according to Douglas County Animal Services Director Frances McMillan.
Mulcare said that this initiative has proven to have a direct positive impact.
"It is a success story," he said, "that will clearly unfold over time. But it is also a story that is only possible with the wonderful support from the community."
Mulcare said, "Over 550 animals will have been spayed or neutered by the end of 2018. Imagine the impact that will have on reducing the number of unwanted and uncared for animals in our county — animals that too-frequently end up abandoned on our roads and killed or picked up and housed in the animal shelter."
According to McMillan, $29,324 has been donated to the animal shelter. She said that this year, the shelter will be able to spay/neuter approximately 275 animals.
She said, "The main factor of pet overpopulation is caused by allowing cats and dogs to reproduce. The most effective way to ensure that animals adopted from Douglas County Animal Shelter do not reproduce is to spay and neuter them before adoption."
McMillan said that donation from the event will allow the shelter to spay and neuter dogs and cats and alleviate the suffering and death that their overpopulation causes.
Each dollar raised during the Spay and Neuter Fundraiser makes a big impact on adoptions, McMillan said.
"The funds allow us to lower our adoption fees while still providing spay or neuter along with a microchip and vaccinations," she said.
Mike and Peggy Mulcare invite everyone to join them at this party and fundraiser Saturday night, as they celebrate another anniversary while generating positive community awareness in the welfare of dogs and cats in the community.
"You will savor great food and enjoy some great music, while all of the proceeds go to an important mission," Mulcare said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.