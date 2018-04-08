A chamber of commerce kind of spring day brought people out from throughout the region to enjoy the nature's amenities at Sweetwater Creek State Park Friday.
Spring break week provided extra time for families to bring their children and four-legged companions out to the state park and partake of scheduled ranger-led hikes like the Children's Hikes on Thursday and Friday.
Park Naturalist Andy Wooten led a group Friday for an inside look at the state park's historic New Manchester mill ruins, which was closed for public tours until last year when the stately brick relic was restored to safety.
Along the Red Trail, which winds along Sweetwater Creek, Wooten stopped to talk about points of interest, including poison ivy that was wound around a tree trunk and how Native Americans who dwelled in the area made notches in trees to mark directions.
He told the children about how a sourwood tree in the state park became bent -- and how the tree's flower is visited by bees in order to make the popular sourwood honey.
The students learned about how the Piedmont region was a popular spot upon which to build due to its large outcrops of rock, which went into building the millrace -- a channel of water which makes a water wheel turn -- to operate the mill that made uniforms at New Manchester.
The naturalist showed them the American hornbeam, a small hardwood tree that is also known as ironwood, and muscle wood. Wooten explained that the tree is very hard and was used for such items as tool handles. Today, the tree is not often seen in forests due to over harvesting it for its hard wood.
A complete listing of hikes and programs for all interests and ages at Sweetwater Creek State Park can be found by visiting the website at gastateparks.org/SweetwaterCreek. The park is located at 1750 Mt. Vernon Road in Lithia Springs.
