Approximately 1,970 high school seniors from Douglas County will be walking across the stage at the University of West Georgia’s Coliseum to receive their high school diplomas beginning Thursday night.
This time-honored tradition celebrates with Pomp and Circumstance the outstanding accomplishments of young men and women from the first days of kindergarten until the last days of 12th grade and paves the way for future opportunities.
Since its opening in 2011, New Manchester High School has been the only remaining of the county's five high schools to hold its graduation on campus in its stadium. All others continue to hold gradation in the University of West Georgia's indoor coliseum in Carrollton.
This will be New Manchester's first year of hosting the graduation off campus as they outgrew the stadium, said Principal Marco Holland. However, the newest high school has already set some traditions to honor its graduates.
"We typically provide students with a license plate or small momento each year with a theme," Holland said. "For the past two years, we have hung the license plate featuring the student's senior picture in our main lobby. The annual hanging of the license plates signify that a student is graduation eligible."
This year, approximately 405 students will graduate from New Manchester High School, and students have earned a little over $3 million in scholarships, which do not include the lottery-funded HOPE. Holland said this is double the amount earned in past years.
The high school's valedictorian, salutatorian and other outstanding graduates will be announced during graduation on Thursday, May 24 at 7 p.m.
"I am extremely proud of the accomplishments of the class of 2018, as they have set a standard of excellence through excelling in the academics, the arts and in athletics," said Holland. "This class has set many school records for achievement and will go on to accomplish great things in the world."
Douglas County High School will graduate approximately 425 seniors at the University of West Georgia Coliseum on Friday, May 25 at 7 p.m.
Student speeches will be presented by graduating seniors John Butterbaugh, Renaldo Meunier and Exquisite Williams. Hannah Saffo will be giving the welcome, according to Principal Andre Weaver.
He said it is a tradition at Douglas County High School to announce total scholarships offered at graduation.
"We, as a senior class, agree to an amount of scholarships that we would like to get," Weaver said. "It is usually $200,000 or more than the previous year. Our goal this year for the class of 2018 is $7.7 million."
This is Weaver's third gradating class since he became principal at DCHS. He said this class has "set the bar high for academics, scholarship, academics, arts and athletics."
He said, "The mark they have left on DCHS in the clubs, organizations, academics, arts and athletics has been substantial. The DCHS community is proud to produce such outstanding students who are 4G Ready in Goals, Grades and Grind, and mostly importantly — high school graduates."
Alexander High School will be holding its graduation on Saturday, May 26 at 6 p.m. at University of West Georgia Coliseum.
This year, Alexander has the largest graduating class among Douglas County's five high schools, walking an expected 484 students across the stage to accept their diplomas.
At graduation, Alexander will recognize AJC Cup, Faculty Cup, Principal's Award, Valedictorian and Salutatorian.
Board Scholars are recognized by seating them in the front at graduation and graduating them last in the place of honor. Each year, the senior class presents Principal Nathan Hand with a gift at graduation.
According to Hand, this class has currently earned approximately $12.8 million in scholarships.
"In the past four years, this senior class has represented record-setting CCRPI scores, numerous extra-curricular region and state championships and a graduation rate of over 90 percent," said Hand. "The class of 2018 has made their mark on Alexander High School, and we are excited to see what the future has in store for them."
Lithia Springs High School will hold its graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 26 at 9 a.m. at the University of West Georgia Coliseum.
Lithia Springs anticipates having one of its largest graduating classes in many years with 352 candidates for graduation.
This year's senior class chose words of Ralph Waldo Emerson as its class motto: "Do not follow where the path may lead. Go instead where there is no path and leave a trail."
According to Robin Farmer, English Department Chair and Senior Class Sponsor, this quote suits the graduating seniors well.
"This class has grown from unsure freshmen seeking a place for themselves in the world of high school to young men and women who have discovered their own voices and are ready to take their message into the larger world," Farmer said.
It is a tradition at Lithia Springs High School for the senior class officers to deliver the charge to the class, with each four delivering part of the speech, said Farmer.
The valedictorian, who will be determined after senior grades are calculated, delivers an inspirational speech to the class.
Unique to the high school is the Charlie Shepherd Memorial Scholarship, named for the first principal at Lithia Springs High School. A $1,000 scholarship is awarded to a student demonstrating the qualities of integrity, honesty and service, Farmer said.
Chapel Hill High School will be graduating approximately 300 seniors on Saturday, May 26 at 1:30 p.m. at the University of West Georgia Coliseum.
This year's class has been offered approximately $4.4 million in scholarships and there will be approximately $500,000 HOPE and Zell Miller scholarships awarded to this class.
An expected 20 students will be recognized for graduating with a 4.0 GPA and students will be recognized for having four or more years of perfect attendance.
Chapel Hill's four senior class officers will lead the Pledge of Allegiance, introduce special guests, bring the inspiration and complete the tassel ceremony.
One student will be awarded the AJC Cup and one will be awarded the Faculty Cup, both voted upon by the faculty. The salutatorian will be recognized at graduation and the valedictorian will give a speech.
This will mark the final graduations for three high school principals: Chapel Hill Principal Sean Kelly is moving to a position in the school system's central office; Lithia Springs Principal Garrick Askew is taking a position in Paulding County; and New Manchester Principal Marco Holland will take over as principal at Mt. Carmel Elementary next year.
GRADUATION SCHEDULE
• Thursday, May 24: New Manchester at UWG, 7 p.m.
• Friday, May 25: Douglas County at UWG, 7 p.m.
• Saturday, May 26: Lithia Springs at UWG, 9 a.m.
• Saturday, May 26: Chapel Hill at UWG, 1:30 p.m.
• Saturday, May 26: Alexander at UWG, 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.