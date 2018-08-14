The campus of Lithia Springs Elementary School is missing something: there are no mobile classrooms on its grounds. In their place is a brand new classroom addition that made its debut when school opened for the 2018-2019 school year last Wednesday.
The elementary school, a thread in the tightly woven Lithia Springs community, was on the short list for receiving 13 new classrooms and a kitchen expansion as a result of the school system's 2016 education special purpose local option sales tax (E-SPLOST).
Work began last summer to eliminate the mobile classrooms at Lithia Springs Elementary.
The last of the rows of portable classrooms that lined the rear of the elementary school at the corner of Florence and Junior High Drive, have been removed, replaced by an unfettered view of the school grounds.
William Marchant, entering his 12th year as principal at LSES, said he couldn't be more pleased.
"I am very excited about getting the kids out of the trailers," he said.
Marchant said the school once had around 11 or 12 trailers, primarily used for second- and third-grade students, and he admitted that it was hard to put the students the mobile classrooms.
Marchant said the completed two-story building contains 13 classrooms and attaches to the existing gym. With matching bricks, the new building gives a seamless appearance between the two.
The new classroom building will accommodate the school's fourth- and fifth-grade students.
The new addition has its own entrance and houses several administrative offices. He said that the new addition will allow the capacity to expand. The school's main office still remains at the current location in the school.
The Douglas County Board of Education voted to award the contract for 13 classroom additions at Lithia Springs Elementary School to Parrish Construction at a guaranteed maximum price of $5,995,000.
Matthew Melara with Southern Architects and Engineers, LLC designed the elementary school's addition. The architect has ties to the Douglas County School System; he is a graduate of Alexander High School.
Some of the portable classrooms have been donated by the Douglas County Board of Education to house members of the homeless community at Sanctuary Village where the old Douglas County Animal Shelter once stood as part of Superior Court Judge William "Beau" McClain's felony drug and mental health accountability courts.
The new addition has two large, self-contained classrooms for adaptive and life skills needs, and the Intellectual Disability (ID) suite has a fully-functional kitchen from which to learn cooking, a laundry room and two adaptive bathrooms, each with their own shower.
"We work with the students on daily living skills," Marchant said, "to prepare them to become as independent as possible. This was one of the main things we asked for in order to have what the students need."
One classroom will house a science lab for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) activities for the upper grade levels in the K-5 school, said Marchant.
Although there is still some landscaping to be done, the campus at the school has already gained curb appeal. The field adjoining the campus where the school's playground is located has been leveled off and trees have been planted.
Marchant said that the goal is to turn the remaining grounds into a park-like setting by school system groundskeepers.
Lithia Springs Elementary School -- like its cross-county neighbors at Mason Creek Elementary School -- will also have chickens.
The principal said they plan to raise chickens from the egg as a way of educating children and will follow the lead of a growing number of other county schools to have a school garden.
He is also encouraging teachers to have classroom pets, such as a turtle that has already found a comfortable home in one of the new classrooms.
"A lot of our students don't have pets at home," Marchant said, "due to their housing situation. I think it is important for children to have the experience of being around and taking care of a pet."
The main building at Lithia Springs Elementary School opened as a junior high school in 1962 with an enrollment of 300 students, according to the principal. The first renovations and additions to the building was in 1977. In 1988, Lithia Springs Elementary School began serving kindergarten through fifth grade students and a gymnasium was added in 1992. During the summer of 2010, the school received a total renovation.
The school was built to house 250 students, and Lithia Springs Elementary School's expected enrollment this year is around 530.
