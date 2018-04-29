Seeds are being sewn to grow vegetables to feed the hungry in a newly-tilled community garden in Douglas County. But this garden will grow more than crops -- it will provide a source of therapeutic growth of purpose and spirit and mind for volunteer participants in Douglas County's accountability courts.
"This is part of its program," said Erdeen Britt, a Douglas County Master Gardener with a passion for gardening and for giving back. Britt is coordinating the agricultural side of the project with help from Kevin Livingston and Susan Culpepper with the Douglas County UGA Extension Service on board.
The plans for a community garden to incorporate into the accountability court's program has been in the making for over a year, according to Tim Prewett, court administrator for the Douglas Circuit Accountability Court.
"We tried to do a garden last year," he said, "and we just could not pull it together. We needed the Master Gardeners and the Atlanta Community Food Bank to till the soil. We needed partnership to make this happen."
Well, it is happening now, although April's inconsistent, and often below normal temperatures have slowed the process.
This is not Prewett's first effort to bring a community garden into a correctional program, but he finds the efforts beneficial and rewarding.
"Nature, nurture and opportunity are key elements," he said. "Put people within the right environment and set of circumstances and they will grow."
Prewett said, "We are a problem-solving court -- this is what criminal justice is all about. An accountability court is the greatest change we can bring to the local community."
For the past nine months, homeless women in the supervised accountability court program have been transitioned through a home that once housed the county's government services office, which sits on acreage of gently rolling hills and woodlands -- the site of the Sanctuary Farmhouse and its developing community garden.
He's excited at the prospect of growing a crop of heirloom vegetables, rare varieties and definitely non-GMO produce. Prewett is especially excited at growing some rare, heirloom Clay County, Alabama yellow-meat watermelons.
"You can't buy these in stores," Prewett said.
For now, there will be two 30-by-100-foot garden plots, which will grow fresh, healthy food to donate for people in need, he said.
Britt said the community garden will serve food pantries all across Douglas County.
"Much of the plots will be developed as a vegetable garden," she said, "and we will have bees for pollination."
Seeds were donated by the Atlanta Community Food Bank for the vegetable garden, but Britt said she would like to also plant some fruit trees.
"I would like to see this grow into a full-fledged farm," she said.
Volunteers from the accountability court will be tending the garden, but Britt wants to take it one step further.
"They will also learn how to grow and preserve vegetables," she said.
Britt said she stepped up to coordinate this endeavor as a way for her to give back to the community -- and she offers both energy and skills for the task.
"It is giving back and doing life-long learning," she said. "Gardening is extremely therapeutic and is something you have to both tend and nurture the plants."
Britt said there are times you have to protect the plants and you have to be aware of other things in the garden -- such as invading weeds and crop damaging pests.
"Gardening is therapeutic and a great form of exercise -- a good way to use up stored energy," she said.
Volunteer Melissa Barrow said that she had never done any gardening, but she looked upon it as an opportunity.
"This is giving me a first-time, hands-on experience and that is pretty cool," Barrow said. "It will be cool watching the garden grow -- and a learning experience."
Another volunteer, Teresa Robinson, was enjoying the warm, sunny morning preparing the soil for planting.
"I love it," she said. "I love being outside, and I feel like I'm giving back for what they've given me."
