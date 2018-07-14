Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) contractors have installed signage and message boards to direct traffic around ongoing construction to relocate and widen Georgia Highway 92 through the city of Douglasville, and to provide safety at the closed Norfolk Southern railroad crossing at Highway 92 and Mozley Street in the city.
The new detour at Highway 92 and Mozley Street routes northbound truck traffic on Highway 92 and U.S. 78/Bankhead Highway onto Municipal Parkway; westbound on Industrial Access Road to Huey Rd, right onto Malone Road and then right on Highway 92 where trucks will continue north toward Hiram. The detour was set to begin Friday, July 13, according to a GDOT spokesperson.
There is no street sign for Municipal Parkway going east on U.S. 78/Banhead Highway, so drivers should turn left at the flea market, which is across from Carousel Designs, to get onto the detour.
GDOT officials said this route will shorten the length of the detour for trucks, which are currently required to use State Route 6/U.S. 278/ C.H. James Parkway to continue north across the railroad tracks.
Cars may continue to use the crossing at Highway 92/Campbellton Street. Through-trucks are encouraged to avoid the Douglasville area entirely if possible. Trucks with local deliveries should contact the recipient for detailed directions to their destination.
To assist with safety and traffic flow, a new traffic signal has been installed at Highway 92/Dallas Highway and Malone Road. The detour will be in place for approximately two years as crews construct a new rail underpass and realign the existing train tracks.
The construction of the Norfolk Southern rail underpass is part of the work needed to complete GDOT’s extensive four-phase project to widen and realign Highway 92 from just south of Interstate 20 in Douglasville north to Nebo Road in Hiram in Paulding County.
As always, GDOT reminds motorists traveling in the area to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.
