Cabin Fever Roasters reopened at its new location on 7475 Douglas Boulevard this past Thursday.
The coffee shop closed its downtown location on Broad Street on March 18, where it had operated for about three-and-a-half years.
The April 5 opening on the west side of the city had a great turnout, according to Rick Aloisi, who co-owns Cabin Fever with his wife Gayla Meier.
“It’s incredible. First two days of opening, I did a week’s business that I would do downtown,” Aloisi said. “All of my loyal customers, instead of coming in sporadically when there might be a parking space downtown ... I might have 50 to 60 people on my floor right now. At lunch, there were 22 or 23 people on the waiting list.”
The new location is approximately double the space of the Broad Street location, according to Aloisi. The Douglas Boulevard spot — located in the first strip mall east of Stewart Parkway where The Centre at Arbor Connection is also located — allows employees to have more space in the kitchen to bake more of the desserts in-house. The increased space near the register’s counter allows customers to see more of the baked selections than previously at the downtown location where all of the options were jammed in a corner of the counter space.
“It’s bright and cheery and I love the outdoor space for when the weather gets warmer,” Deena Canup said. “I especially like that they brought over the furniture from the other place because it makes it feel more homey, not as new.”
Canup was one of four women who are a part of a prayer group from Douglasville First United Methodist Church that meets every Thursday morning at Cabin Fever Roasters.
The messages customers wrote on the walls were something that made the downtown location unique. The first customer to leave a note on the wall at the Douglas Boulevard location was actor Terence Rosemore, who was in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.”
“I came to my new store and I had customers coming in with pictures to put up and decorate the walls like the old place," Aloisi said. "It’s like their house. It’s like the theme song on ‘Cheers’ where everybody knows your name. We really like it. The environment’s really, really nice.”
By the time the full set-up in the new location is complete, the employees will begin roasting coffees from 15 to 30 different regions, Aloisi said. The Broad Street location once offered coffees from 20 different regions in the world, including Sumatra, Columbia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Rwanda, Cameroon, and Hawaii.
“Within a 300 mile-radius of the equator, that’s where all the coffee grows,” Aloisi said. “So imagine all of the regions and specialty coffees you can acquire. And that’s what we’re targeting, that’s what we’re going after. We’re bringing people coffee you just can’t get at the grocery store and we’re serving it to you for the same price as you’re buying it at the grocery store.”
Cabin Fever Roasters is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays; and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.