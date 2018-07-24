Villa Rica’s city employees have a new personnel handbook, one that includes several new regulations concerning their personal behavior, as well as some new benefits.
Among the changes to the manual that proved controversial was one rule that bans facial and neck tattoos, and another by which the city will pay tuition for some job-related coursework.
The Villa Rica City Council adopted the new policy manual during its July 10 regular meeting. But it has been in the works for some months and been the subject of intense discussions at recent council meetings.
The manual is an update to the city’s personnel policies, which was last revised in 2016. It incorporates policies that the council approved over the past two years, as well as updates to some existing policies and several new policies.
All of the city’s 152 employees are impacted by the manual, which spells out the do’s-and-don’ts of working for the city, including behaviors on the job, how vacation and leave time is calculated and specifies what benefits they enjoy as city employees.
One addition to the manual is an outright ban on tobacco use “within all city-owned buildings, facilities, and vehicles.” This includes not only tobacco that may be smoked but also smokeless tobacco and products that can be used in a vaporizer, otherwise known as “vaping.”
Also new is a requirement that all city employees undergo a criminal background check once a year. This new rule raised some comment during the discussion process, with some on the council wondering about the practicality of conducting such a check, given the existing demands on Human Resource staff. However, HR Manager Stephanie Rooks told the panel that she felt she and her staff could do the work.
Another rule requires city employees who are charged with a felony to report that fact to the Human Resources department; if they are charged with a misdemeanor, they must report it to their supervisor within three days.
One of the new rules that caused the most debate among council members was a new regulation concerning jewelry, piercings and tattoos.
The rule bans facial and neck tattoos, while also prohibiting “other facial or body piercings.” However, employees might seek an exemption if they feel the requirement violates a sincerely held religious belief.
The rule presumably only applies to new hires within the city; others would be grandfathered in.
When the council originally discussed the rule, the tattoo ban was more restrictive, prohibiting any body decoration that could not be easily covered by clothing. But during a May 31 work session, Mayor Jeff Reese and City Attorney David Mecklin wondered whether a more restrictive tattoo ban would restrict the city from hiring otherwise qualified employees.
It is estimated by the Pew Research Center that some 40 percent of Americans aged 18 to 29 have at least one tattoo. U.S. military services, which once heavily restricted tattoos, have since loosened those rules because of an adverse impact on recruitment.
Another new rule related to personal appearance addresses “personal grooming,” particularly “offensive body odor.” The new rule points out that offensive odors can result not only from poor hygiene but also “an excessive application of fragrance,” such as perfume or cologne.
The rule change that sparked the most discussion among council members provides a new benefit for city employees: city-paid tuitions for college-level degrees.
Such degrees can make employees more valuable to the city and make them eligible for promotion. City officials hope this will encourage seasoned employees to stay with the city instead of seeking employment in other towns.
The manual sets strict standards to qualify for the program, which applies only to tuition -- not to other school costs such as application, administrative, and other fees. The tuition will first be paid by the employee-student, then reimbursed on a graduated scale based on the grades they earn. An “A” will earn 100 percent reimbursement; a below-C grade earns no reimbursement.
A further requirement is that the employees must stay with the city for two years after earning the degree. If they do not, they must refund to the city all of the tuition cost.
Ward 3 Council Member Leslie McPherson was opposed to the tuition program throughout the discussion process and on July 10 was the lone council member to vote against the plan.
“I do not believe it is the taxpayer’s responsibility to assist people to get their advanced degrees,” McPherson said at that meeting. She added that the council had no idea how much the program would cost, and said she did not see how the city could force the employee to refund the money if they did not abide by the two-year rule.
But other council members felt that such a move would encourage long-term retention of employees, along with their resource of “institutional knowledge” of city systems and operations.
Ward 5 Council Member Gil McDougal said that the costs of the program would be “minuscule” in comparison to the benefit of employee retention. Both Ward 5 Council Member Danny Carter and Ward 2 representative Verland Best also supported the plan for the same reason.
Reese noted that he was the beneficiary of such a program when he worked for Cobb County, where he was employed for 17 years before bringing his experience to Villa Rica.
