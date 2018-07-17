New transportation director takes helm for coming school year

A new transportation director has taken the helm in the Douglas County School System as the wheels of the school buses start turning again on Aug. 8.
Although new to the position as transportation director as of May 9, E.W. Tolbert is not a new face in Douglas County. He enters his 16th year with the Douglas County School System, where he first served as a math teacher at Stewart and Chestnut Log middle schools.
Tolbert was later promoted to assistant principal, where he served at Chestnut Log, Stewart and Turner Middle Schools.
He said he feels at home in his new role as director of transportation, he said, and he has being an assistant principal to thank for it.
"One of my duties as assistant principal was handling buses for five years," Tolbert said. "It always interested me because I knew the importance of transportation. When the
opportunity came to work in this on a primary stage, I knew this was an awesome opportunity for me."
Tolbert knows how vital school transportation is for students -- and how it is a concern for parents.
"I have a daughter who rides the bus," he said. "I'm the parent of a kid riding the bus and safety is of primary importance of every school system."
This coming school year, 67 brand new buses are being delivered daily, said Tolbert.
"Our goal," he said, "is that we will have all 67 buses on the road the first day of school."
While the bulk of the new buses are 72-passenger buses, 10 are what Tolbert described as "Type A" which will accommodate 14 passengers and one driver. Also arriving are special need buses which are handicapped accessible with lifts and safety harnesses.
"We are excited to provide 67 new buses for our students," said Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North. "The additions will make our transportation department more efficient and provide better service for our families. We appreciate the board of education's approval of this expense."
He said that in addition to regular buses, the Douglas County School System will have 10 smaller activity buses, which will be used to transport athletic teams to their games.
"The smaller buses will use less fuel, and coaches will be able to drive the activity buses, which will save money on bus drivers," North said.
The school system is in the process of hiring additional school bus drivers, Tolbert said.
"We are looking to hire bus drivers in order to be proactive for the upcoming school year," said Tolbert. "There is no definite number of drivers needed at this point. We do however want to ensure that we have all routes covered and a surplus of sub drivers."
He said starting pay for full time drivers is $15.82 and up to $21.49 based on experience. Sub drivers pay is $13.00. We offer practice for the CDL exam, one week classroom training and two weeks of field training. The one-month process will be offered throughout the year.
"We always want to have more than we need," Tolbert said. "We want to make sure we have enough drivers and don't want to disrupt the flow of the school day."
There are over 240 school bus drivers and 300-plus buses operating during the school year. Tolbert said old buses will be surplused out from service.
This year, transportation staff are working on centralized routing, which Tolbert said have "no big changes -- if anything, will make it more efficient doing it this way."
Prior to this school year, buses pretty much operated going "door-to-door" in picking up and delivering children to and from their home, he explained. By centralizing as many routes as possible, some children might have to walk as much as one-tenth of a mile to get on the bus.
"Our main goal is to ensure efficient and safe travel to and from school," Tolbert said.
When students register for school, they are automatically put on a bus route, according to the new director. He suggested that if parents have questions about their child's route, to go to the Douglas County School System webpage to resources for parents and click on bus routes. Type in their address and the bus number and time to be at the stop will appear.
Since school was released for summer, two laws came into effect July 1 which does have some impact onto the transportation program.
Although the Georgia Hands Free law went into effect for drivers July 1, Tolbert said Douglas County bus drivers have always abided by the practice -- whether children are on the bus or not as a way of ensuring safety of the students.
Another law also went into effect July 1 that impacts school transportation, according to Tolbert --laws concerning divided highways. Georgia Law 978 states that on a divided highway, drivers are not required to stop if going in the opposite direction of the school buse.
