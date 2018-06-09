The Newspapers of West Georgia took home 10 awards at Friday’s Georgia Press Association annual convention on Jekyll Island.
The Douglas County Sentinel won three awards in Division E, and its sister paper in Carrollton, the Times-Georgian, won seven awards in Division C.
Sentinel Sports Editor Derrick Mahone won first place for Sports Column, Mahdi Al-Husseini won first place for Lifestyle Column and Sentinel Managing Editor Ron Daniel took second place for Breaking News Writing.
The win was a first in the contest for Al-Husseini, a biomedical engineer, aspiring computer scientist and medical evacuations helicopter pilot for the U.S. Army.
The Douglas County High School graduate helped organize three TEDxDouglasville conferences in 2015, 2016 and 2017 while he was a student at Georgia Tech. Al-Husseini’s columns in the Sentinel focus on TED Talks. His winning columns featured “Architecture that’s built to heal,” “Imagine Lifesaving scientific tools made of paper” and “Probability, statistics, data visualization … and basketball.”
Mahone’s career in sports journalism has spanned three decades and his winning columns focused on local athletes.
Daniel, a Douglas County native with more than 10 years experience in news and sports journalism, handles most of the breaking news coverage for the Sentinel.
“I believe Derrick is the most dedicated sports editor in the state and has a great pulse on high school sports in Douglas County,” Daniel said. “I say this every year when he wins awards and I’ll say it again — we’re fortunate to have Derrick covering Douglas County sports for the Sentinel. He is a rock star in sports journalism in Georgia. Mahdi’s columns are fascinating as someone who likes to learn new things everyday, and I’m happy to see him recognized. While awards are great, the work produced for the Sentinel by all of our staff, correspondents and columnists is done with our readers in mind and I am proud of the quality newspaper we all continue to produce.”
Four different people won awards at the Times-Georgian.
Former news writer Thia Nixon won four of that newspaper’s seven awards. Nixon won first and third place in Religion Writing in Class C, second place in Investigative Reporting and third place in Business Writing.
Ken Denney, a veteran journalist who serves as editor of The Villa Rican and West Georgia Living magazine, won first place for Feature Writing.
Corey Cusick, sports editor at the Times-Georgian, won second place for Sports Feature Writing.
And photographer Jessica Gallagher won third place for News Photo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.