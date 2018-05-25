A cost-effective solution to providing homes to the homeless population entangled in the court system is continuing to take shape within the Douglas County community.
The second phase of a homeless community called "Sanctuary Village" is set to begin construction at the previous site of the Douglas County Animal Shelter adjacent the Douglas County Landfill, Superior Court Judge William "Beau" McClain announced at the Douglas County Board of Commissioners' work session May 14.
And the project is being completed without costing the taxpayers one dime.
A "Sanctuary Farmhouse," utilizing the old Government Services Office (GSO) house behind the landfill, has been providing a home for up to four homeless females who are participating in accountability court services provided through the Douglas County Judicial Circuit for almost a year -- without problems or concerns, according to McClain.
The item was unanimously approved as part of the BOC's consent agenda during its May 15 voting meeting.
McClain recapped his vision for the Sanctuary Village during a presentation during the BOC work session.
"Sanctuary Village is a vision to provide housing for the homeless and combine that with existing case management, mental health and addiction treatment we have in place through our accountability courts," he said. "We want to take the existing program, bring in the homeless population and combine it with housing structure so they can get access to work, transportation and the things they need to do to come out of the woods."
With the vacating of the old animal shelter last year, and the structure's demolition by the county, there are two remaining doublewide trailers that were once used for shelter offices, storage and emergency-driven animal overflow.
An architect has drawn up plans to take the existing trailers on the site and convert them into three efficiency housing units, McClain said. The Douglas County Board of Education recently voted to provide three portable classrooms no longer in use from Lithia Springs Elementary School to the project at no cost.
"I want to be absolutely clear," said McClain. "Zero taxpayer dollars are being expended on the project."
McClain said the project is being funded through donations, donated materials and volunteer labor. Additional funding is being provided by Drug Abuse Treatment and Education (DATE), which are restricted funds that can only be used for drug abuse and educational purposes.
The site will require that sewage improvements be made at the old animal shelter site. McClain said that they anticipate an additional septic tank and field lines will be needed to accommodate the needs of the project -- which may have to be bid out.
Larry Toney Jr. has volunteered his services as contractor to oversee the workers and provide his own insurance coverage to the county. His fee? One dollar per year, which McClain reached in his wallet and handed over to the local builder and contractor, who has been in Douglas County for 30 years.
McClain calls the homeless project "a partnership between the ministry, government and business without taxpayer funds."
While providing a home to the homeless, the accountability court participants will receive treatment and case management for addictions and mental health and if successfully completing the program, will remain free and avoid jail time.
McClain said that there are many, many Americans who have mental health problems and addictions who are not homeless. The difference, he said, is the lack of a support system.
"We take the existing program we have and marry it to the homeless community and use the promise of housing as an encouragement to them," he said. "That is the accountability piece."
McClain said, "We have already been connecting people with employment, obtaining a GED. We have people in college now instead of prison."
He said it takes over $19,000 to incarcerate a person in Georgia for one year and the taxpayers save $1.7 million by "letting them out instead of keeping them in."
