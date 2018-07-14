The investigation continues into the cause of the June 30 automobile accident that led to the death of Mitch Sneed, who had been editor of the Alexander City (Ala.) Outlook for the past four years after three-years in Douglasville as editor at the Sentinel from 2011-2014.
“We are waiting on toxicology reports,” Alexander City Deputy Chief of Police James Easterwood said. “We are also waiting for the data from the airbag module of the Honda Accord to come back.”
Sneed was driving a Ford F-150 on June 30 when he was stopped at a traffic light on Highway 280 and Highway 63 in Alexander City. His vehicle was struck from behind by a white Honda Accord. The rear bumper of Sneed’s truck was pushed under the crushed bed of the truck. The Accord sustained major damage to the front of the car and the driver sustained minor injures.
Sneed was airlifted to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for treatment before succumbing to his injuries the next day, Sunday, July 1, about 8:30 p.m. CT.
Easterwood would not speculate as to the cause of the accident.
“It is still under investigation at this time,” he said. “Once toxicology reports and the module data come back, it will be presented to a grand jury to see if charges are warranted.”
The case could possibly be presented to a grand jury in Alexander City in January.
FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE FOR THE SNEED FAMILY
If you would like to help the Sneed family financially and didn't get a chance to donate through Super Quick Towing in Douglasville last week, The Mitch Sneed Account has been set up at River Bank in Alexander City, AL. Deposits can be mailed to River Bank & Trust, P.O. Box 669, Alexander City, AL 35011, Attention Renae Voss, Customer Service Representative.
For more information, call Renae at 256-329-0500.
