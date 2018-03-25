Several residents of the north side of Douglas County voiced their support of the Board of Commissioners' proposed 15-passenger bus service late Tuesday afternoon during a reconvened county transportation committee meeting requested by the group.
According to District 2 County Commissioner Kelly Robinson, who chairs the transportation committee, the time was allocated to give residents on the north side the opportunity to speak on a specific matter.
During the prior legislative commission meeting, Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones asked Robinson to meet with District 1 Commissioner Henry Mitchell III to discuss Mitchell’s concerns about the process.
Robinson said Mitchell asked him for time to meet with his constituents, who then contacted Robinson to meet with them individually. The meeting was held last Sunday at 5 p.m. at Victorious Kidz Academy to discuss their concerns about the path across the railroad track, he said.
Robinson said members of the group asked to come speak before the transportation committee on their viewpoint from District 1.
During an overview, Mutimodal Transportation Director Gary Watson said there were four van routes submitted to the Atlanta Regional Commission for pre-approval of the federal grant for three-year funding.
Routes that were submitted were two to serve the city of Douglasville, one to serve Lithia Springs/Riverside Drive and one from Douglasville to the H.E. Holmes MARTA station, he said.
Scheduled speakers were Mitchell, who did not attend the meeting; District 66 State Rep. Kimberly Alexander; Douglasville City Councilwoman LaShun Burr Danley, who serves Post 1 Ward 2; Douglas County Magistrate Judge Barbara H. Caldwell, representing the Urban Redevelopment agency; Andrea Walker, general manager WAEC/WWE; Maurice Evans, MedLine Industries; and Faye Carter with New Horizons.
All of the speakers gave their support for the 15-passenger bus service.
Alexander thanked the transportation committee “for being forward-thinking about transportation.” She said there are 117 bus systems within the state’s 159 counties — MARTA being the largest — and that 11 or the 13 Atlanta metro counties operate a bus system.
Alexander told the county transportation committee there was a state House and Senate bill pending that would create the Atlanta Regional Transit Link (ATL) for the 13 counties, including Douglas, that is currently part of the Georgia Regional Transportation Authority.
“Your local delegates, except one who didn’t vote, voted for that,” she said.
Alexander said that as a resident of the north side, she supports the bus system.
“When going around and talking to citizens, if you ask them what they want to see in Douglas County, it is economic development and transportation,” she said. “That has always been the issue.”
Alexander warned, “You have to be very mindful of the routes you have, that the citizens are going to benefit from it.”
Danley, whose ward is on the northern side of the city, said in the transportation committee meeting, “I support the transportation project and I say let’s move forward.”
She said, “Accessibility has been one of the problems because of Norfolk Southern trains, but a long-range solution is underway. Now that Mozley is closed, accessibility is at a critical point.”
Danley said it was important to get people on the north side the services they need.
“A sound, solid and comprehensive plan is more than concrete,” Danley said. “It is important to get people the north side the services they need.
Evans, an employer with MedLine Industries, said that lack of transportation within the county costs individual jobs.
As one of the largest employers in Douglas County, MedLine employed 250 workers in the past two years. The company currently has 60 job openings.
“The barrier to hiring is lack of transportation,” Evans said.
He shared the story about a woman walking along Riverside Drive who was struck and killed by a car on the way to work in order to support her family.
“The lack of transportation impacted the woman’s family,” Evans said.
During the end of 2017, Robinson said a constituency of eight women who live on the south side of District 1 met with Mitchell with concerns about the proposed Campbellton Street van route.
“We’ve given both sides an audience concerning Campbellton Street,” he said. “Should we come down Campbellton Street or go around Campbellton Street? We have one group who wants to gain access to a better quality of life, such as going to the library, with a direct path.”
Tuesday afternoon’s meeting was about District 1 and those impacted in the area, Robinson said.
