Stacie J. Head
Stacie Joan Head, 47, of Winston, Georgia passed away Saturday, July 14, 2018, after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis.
A native of Douglasville, Stacie was born on May 5, 1971. Stacie always had a smile, loved flowers and enjoyed swimming, skating and jumping on a trampoline.
She was preceded in death by her father, Howard Head; her step-father, Charles Harmon; and a niece, Emily Bonds.
Stacie is survived by her mother, Opal Harmon; brother, Keith Head; sisters, Diana Grogan and Julie Bonds, as well as numerous other family and friends.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Monday, July 16, 2018 from 5 until 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at 1 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel with the Rev. Keith Head officiating. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Those who wish to express condolences or share a special memory may do so online at www.whitleygarner.com
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
John A. MacMaster
Mr. John Arthur MacMaster, 74, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Saturday, July 14, 2018. He was born Jan. 30, 1944 in Gardiner, Maine. Mr. MacMaster was a Veteran, having served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He proudly served as a member of the U.S. Air Force Drum Corps. Mr. MacMaster loved spending time with his family. He had a great sense of humor, enjoyed playing bridge and taking pictures.
Mr. MacMaster was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Louise Purdy MacMaster.
He is survived by his beloved wife of over 30 years, Brenda MacMaster; his daughters, Michelle Martinez and husband, and Dana Hoffman and husband; a brother, Al MacMaster; a sister, Jacqueline Smith; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; as well as numerous other family and friends.
A memorial service is planned for Friday, July 20, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the East West Church, 1521 Hurt Road SW, Marietta, Georgia 30008.
Those who wish to express condolences or share a special memory may do so online at www.whitleygarner.com
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
