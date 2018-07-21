Wilburn 'Sandy' Payton Jr.
Wilburn Wayne (Sandy) Payton Jr. of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on July 17, 2018. Sandy was born on January 16, 1948, to the late Wayne and Mary Jo Riggs Payton of Carrollton, Georgia.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sandra (Sandy) Payton; daughter, Ashley Wadlington (Ben) of Madison, Mississippi; son Matthew Payton (Mandy) of Roopville, Georgia; grandchildren, Mayley Payton, Maggie Payton, Reagan Justice, Audrey Justice and Parks Wadlington; brother, Jim Payton (Melissa) of Milton, Georgia; Uncle Fred Riggs of Villa Rica, Georgia; Aunt Jackie Heid (Dale) of Granbury, Texas; and many other loving family and friends.
Visitation will be held at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Douglasville on Saturday, July 21, 2018, followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Georgia Transplant Foundation in his memory.
Onie Grace Mullins
Ms. Onie Grace Mullins, 92, of Winston, Georgia passed away Sunday, July 15, 2018. She was born June 28, 1926 in Bunell, Florida.
Grace was a member of Dogwood Hills Baptist Church of East Point, Georgia, and then joined Heritage Baptist Church in Douglasville, Georgia when she moved there. She loved her Believers Sunday School Class. She also participated in their Pioneers Senior Group.
Grace was a member of the Eastern Star in College Park and Douglasville, combined for over 25 years. She served as Worthy Matron twice and Grand Representative for one year. She then joined the Georgia Peach Blossoms Grand Representatives Club, along with the International Grand Representatives Association of the Grand Order of the Eastern Star.
She was also a member of the Cliftondale Homemakers Club, Woodie Fite Senior Center and Douglas County Senior Center. Her love for church and family were her main priorities. She also enjoyed flower gardening.
Grace is preceded in death by her parents, John and Minnie Barrett; step-father, Reverend J.W. Turner; step-mother, Minnie Turner; sisters, Laverne Barrett, Gertrude Goforth; Gatha Leverette and Marceline Norton; brother Reverend William Turner; step-brothers, Joe Turner and Robert Turner; brother-in-law, Rev. L.G. Howard; daughters, Debra Diane Mullins, Janice Patricia Hardin and Carol Sue Hull; brother-in-laws, Robert Leverette and Bill Norton; son-in-law, Roy Burrows, grand-daughter, Valerie McLane; nephews, Farrell Goforth, Steve Sutherland and Shannon Turner as well as nieces, Wanda Leverette, Karen Turn and April Coe.
She is survived by the father of her children, Grady Leon Mullins; daughters, Barbara Ann Paul and Lynda Elise Roberts; son-in-laws, Michael George Paul and Clement Roberts; grand-daughters, Blanca and Marlen Marina Burrows; grandson, William Brock; brother, Mac Turner; step-brothers, Kenneth Turner and Tearle Turner; sister-in-laws, Jean Turner, Hazel Howard, Mavis Turner and Amy Turner; step-sister-in-laws, Tanoa Turner and Kathy Turner along with numerous nephews and nieces, that she loved very much.
We sincerely apologize for any mistakes or omissions.
The family received friends at the funeral home Friday, July 20, 2018 from 6 until 8 p.m. Visitation will also take place at the funeral home on Saturday, July 21, 2018 prior to the service. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 21, 2018 at 2p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel. Interment will follow in the Rosehaven Cemetery.
Those who wish to express condolences or share a special memory may do so online at www.Whitley-Garner.com.
Whitley Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
