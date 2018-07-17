Carl Eugene Register
Carl Eugene Register, 54, of Douglasville died Friday, July 13, 2018.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory Wednesday, July 18, 2018 from 10:30 a.m. until noon. Graveside services will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Sunrise Memorial Gardens with military honors by the United States Navy.
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.