William 'Floyd' Creel
Mr. William Floyd Creel, 97, of Lithia Springs, Georgia, passed away Monday, July 16, 2018, at home. He was born Jan. 25, 1921, in Douglas County, Georgia, the son of the late Mr. William Stephen Creel and Mrs. Mary Lou James. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lithia Springs, Georgia. He worked as a contractor, particularly in the Douglas and Cobb County areas for decades. He was a veteran having served in the United States Navy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife and the love of his life, Anna Bell "Ann" Creel, and his sisters, Nellie Glover and Verdine Couch. He is survived by his daughters and son-in-law, Jo Anna Creel, Janet Creel Jones and Randall Jones of Lithia Springs; 5 grandchildren, Toni Bell, Stephen Creel, Justin Jones, Tyler Jones, and Scott Jones; and 4 great-grandchildren, Jason, Sydney, Spencer and Madelyn.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Douglas Chapel in Douglasville, on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, from 2 to 4 p.m. p.m. Interment and graveside service, with Rev. Kevin McKoy officiating, followed at Sunrise Memorial Gardens with military honors rendered by the United States Navy Honor Guard. Messages of condolences to the family may be sent from www.jones-wynn.com.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the American Heart Association or veterans organization of your choice.
John Arthur MacMaster
Mr. John Arthur MacMaster, 74, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away Saturday, July 14, 2018. He was born Jan. 30, 1944, in Gardiner, Maine.
Mr. MacMaster was a Veteran, having served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was a proud alumni of the Hawthorne Caballeros Drum Corps. Mr. MacMaster loved spending time with his family. He had a great sense of humor, enjoyed playing bridge and taking pictures.
Mr. MacMaster was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Louise Purdy MacMaster.
He is survived by his beloved wife of over 30 years, Brenda MacMaster; his daughters, Michelle Martinez and husband, and Dana Hoffman and husband; a brother, Al MacMaster; a sister, Jacqueline Smith; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; as well as numerous other family and friends.
A memorial service is planned for Friday, July 20, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the East West Church, 1521 Hurt Road SW, Marietta, Georgia 30008.
Those who wish to express condolences or share a special memory may do so online at www.whitleygarner.com
Susan Claire Mullinax
Susan Claire Mullinax, 68, of Lithia Springs, Georgia passed away on Monday, July 16, 2018. She was born on Feb. 3, 1950, in Portsmith, Virginia, daughter of the late William "Bill" Lawrence Busby and the late Annie Claire Whittington Busby.
She was a retired phlebotomist with Quest Diagnostics. Susan loved arts and crafts, loved to paint and loved her pets.
She is survived by her husband, Wayne Mullinax, children; Cynthia "Cindy" Harrell, and Eric Gallimore and wife, Danielle; grandchildren, Spenser Harrell, Hunter Harrell, and Alexis Gallimore; brother, Steve Busby and wife, Rosalee; sister, Helen Gray and husband, Tom; sister-in-law, Anita Amos; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Per her wishes, she will be cremated and the family will receive friends at Hightower's Memorial Chapel on Friday, July 20, 2018, from 1 until 2 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Chapel with Roger Fowler officiating.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online atwww.hightowersmemorial.com.
Norma Gail Jester
Norma Gail Jester, 79, of Douglasville, passed away on Monday, July 16, 2018. She was born on May 15, 1939, in Ashville Alabama, daughter of the late Leonard Jordan Mattison and Mildred Lucille Elrod Mattison. She was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church of Douglasville.
She is survived by her children; Teresa Hunter and husband, Lavon, Angela Anderson and husband, John, Sheila Matthews and husband, Alan; grandchildren, Taylor Anderson, Andrea McCurdy and husband, Eric, John Mark Anderson, Bart Crum and wife, Crimson, Sean Crum and wife, Nicole, Tyler Crum, Chelsea Crum, Lavonia Gorsuch and husband, Chris, Morgan Matthews and Jordan Matthews; great grandchildren, Scarlette Crum, Gray Crum, Anna Kate Naish, Cam Naish, and Keiran Gorsuch; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, John Lafayette Jester, in 2015, and brother, Jimmy Mattison.
Per her wishes, she was cremated and a private memorial service will be held at a later date.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online atwww.hightowersmemorial.com.
Catherine May Catalfamo
Catherine May Catalfamo, 63, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away on Monday, July 16, 2018. She was born in Brooklyn, New York, on Aug. 6, 1954, daughter of the late Irving Roy Weber and the late Eleanore Kovalik Weber.
A beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister, she enjoyed decorating her home, entertaining with family, and reading a good book. Catherine retired after 14 years of service from Cracker Barrel Corporation, where she worked in Florida and Georgia as a cashier, known to her colleagues and customers for her cheerful smile that brightened many Douglasville residents' days.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Paul Catalfamo; daughter, Kitty Rigdon and husband, Kent; son, Eric Catalfamo and husband, Giancarlo Rosadio; grandson, Cole Rigdon; sister, Gretchen Scott and husband, Doug; brothers, Eric Weber and wife, Pam, and Steven Weber.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Chris Weber.
Per her wishes, Catherine was cremated and a private family memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 21, 2018.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
