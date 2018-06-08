One person died in a head-on collision on Highway 5 at the Dog River bridge in Douglasville Friday evening.
The accident occurred around 6 p.m., and Highway 5 was closed in both directions for a time, with Douglas County sheriff’s deputies directing traffic around the accident.
A vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 5 near the bridge “failed to maintain his lane for an unknown reason and traveled into the southbound lane” striking another vehicle, a spokesperson for the Georgia State Patrol said.
The southbound vehicle overturned after impact and came to rest in the southbound lane facing west, according to the State Patrol.
The driver of the northbound vehicle died, the State Patrol said.
The names of those involved and other information was not released by the State Patrol Friday night.
