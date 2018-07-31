The George H. Sparks Reservoir at Sweetwater Creek State Park was built in 1964 by the city of East Point and still serves as a backup source of drinking water for that city in south Fulton County.
Eight years after the reservoir was built, Sweetwater Creek State Park was established in 1972, primarily to preserve the Civil War era New Manchester mill ruins located along Sweetwater Creek.
While the mill ruins remain the iconic symbol of the state park in eastern Douglas County, the reservoir — or simply “the lake” as the rangers at Sweetwater refer to it — is home to its share of natural beauty and history.
Don Scarbrough Jr., interpretive ranger at Sweetwater, recently led a group of eight people on a guided twilight paddle of the reservoir in kayaks. The Twilight Lake Paddle is one of several ranger-led activities at the state park. The tandem kayaks used in the paddles are stable and easy to navigate for everyone from first-time kayakers to seasoned pros.
The paddle started at the bait shop, and went through the tunnel under Mt. Vernon Road, past the Yurt Village and up Beaver Creek where kayakers saw a beaver dam before making the return trip as the sun set.
Scarbrough said the reservoir was formed by the damming of Beaver Creek and the smaller Dry Creek.
He said that during a severe drought in 2008 when the reservoir was almost dry, the area around the confluence of Beaver Creek and Dry Creek — which you could walk out to — was covered with Native American artifacts such as pottery shards of different types and points.
“It was determined by our archaeologists that there had been a village there for perhaps a couple of thousand years,” Scarbrough said. “This village was located close to what now is the center of the main body of the lake.”
Scarbrough stops at several points along the two-hour paddle to point out the history and nature along the path. There are four large birds that are often seen on the twilight paddle: Great Blue Heron, Osprey, Bald Eagle, and the Egret.
While Scarbrough said it is unusual to see beavers at the beaver dam, several on the paddle earlier this month saw two beavers in the pool on the other side of their dam on Beaver Creek.
Scarbrough said Beaver Creek has been called that since the 1840s and that “as far as I know there have been beavers there since then.”
“Beavers build dams here for protection from their predators, humans and coyotes,” he said. “Beavers are a keystone species because the wetlands they create become habitat for so many other species. There is an appropriate saying that ‘The beaver isn’t just an animal; it’s an ecosystem!’ “
The sun set toward the end of the twilight kayak, turning the sky shades of orange and red.
Scarbrough leads several guided hikes on the 15-miles of trails in the Piedmont forest at Sweetwater and guided kayaks of the reservoir and Sweetwater Creek.
The Twilight Lake Paddle is the most popular ranger-led event at the park.
“As a nature lover there is so much that I am grateful for about the paddles, such as the lake, forest, birds, and animals, but what I most love is the sky,” Scarbrough said. “Out on the lake you can see so much more of the sky than I am used to seeing living in our beautiful Piedmont forest. The constantly changing sky color and the never ending majestic cloud formations are glorious beyond comparison for me.”
SWEETWATER CREEK STATE PARK
Guided kayaks including the Twilight Lake Paddle and Sweetwater Creek by Kayak cost $20-$25 per person plus the $5 parking fee and include the kayak, paddle and life vest. Sweetwater also offers several guided hikes, which are usually $5 per person plus the $5 parking fee. For more information, visit https://gastateparks.org/SweetwaterCreek or call Sweetwater Creek State Park at 770-732-5871.
Sweetwater Creek State Park has a LEED-Platinum Visitors Center located at the trailhead which is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. The Yurt Village and campground, which opened three years ago, has 10 yurts and five tent sites. Rental of kayaks, canoes, pedal boats, and jon boats is available at the bait shop.
Sweetwater Creek State Park is located at 1750 Mt. Vernon Road in Lithia Springs. The park opens every day of the year at 7 a.m. and closes at dark.
