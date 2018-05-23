The season is over and American Idol's comeback show has shown America that the first talent show in history is back and more exciting than ever.
Last Sunday, Paulding County's Caleb Lee Hutchinson wore his Great Uncle's Dog Tags.
"My uncle bought me my first guitar and sound system," said Hutchinson. "This time we were under more pressure than we had in prior auditions."
Hutchinson sang "Johnny Cash Heart" when he lost a note and the judges felt that he was too tight.
Last week the three remaining contestants were sent home in a private jet, complete with Macy's gifts to participate in home town parades and thousands of Dallas citizens turned out to honor Hutchinson who gave a concert to his fans. Dallas Mayor, Boyd Austin, gave Hutchinson the key to the city. He also threw the first pitch at the Braves game while he was home.
Hutchinson's second song on Sunday was Keith Whitley's "Don't Close Your Eyes." A fan from Norcross had sent an email to American Idol suggesting that Hutchinson sing the Whitley tune and Hutchinson said that she had good taste. His third song showed the judges that he could come back strong when he sang the Johnny Cash song "Folsom Prison Blues," and his voice actually went up a higher octave. Lionel Ritchie told Hutchinson "He was in his wheel house now."
Hutchinson also showed he has a great sense of humor which he said he got from his dad. During the Finale on Monday, Hutchinson did an impersonation of Ritchie and Luke Bryan which the audience loved. The final TV show included each judge performing with one of the Top Ten contestants. Country artist Darius Rucker sang "Wagon Wheel" with Hutchinson to a standing ovation from the audience and judges.
One contestant was eliminated, which left Hutchinson and Maddie Poppe. Hutchinson told America that Poppe was his girlfriend and everyone went wild that the two final contestants were dating. Poppe and Hutchinson sang "Over the Rainbow prior to the final countdown and they both were starry-eyed lovers. Even though Poppe became the American Idol of Season 16, Hutchinson was supportive for his new girlfriend.
"I thought that she may be the winner and I am happy for her."
American Idol seemed to know the situation between the number one and two contestants and they gave the couple a trip to Hawaii as well.
"This was a great season for me and I think being the runner up contestant in American idol was just amazing for me," Hutchinson said. "The Top Ten are going on the road this summer and after that, I hope to get a record label."
Poppe has a deal with Hollywood Records as part of her winning the Idol and word has it that Luke Bryan may be interested in helping Hutchinson.
