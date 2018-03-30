Police: 'Impaired' man arrested after high-speed chase

A man was arrested after getting into a high-speed chase in Douglasville Sunday morning.
Douglasville police officer LaDarren Tyler spotted Justin Caho, 29, of Acworth, driving more than 100 miles per hour while Tyler was on his way to work on Interstate 20 between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m., according to the arrest warrant. Tyler, still in his patrol car, began pursuing Caho because of his reckless driving, Capt. Brad Stafford said.
When the chase began, other officers were in the area, positioning themselves to catch Caho and let nearby vehicles know that a chase was going on.
"Due to the time, luckily there wasn't that much traffic on the road," Stafford said. "So our officers continued to pursue him."
Caho, still driving more than 100 mph, then exited the interstate at Fairburn Road and began heading northbound towards East Church Street. Once Caho tried to make a turn to elude the pursuing officers near East Church Street and Grady Street, he hit a tree, according to Stafford. After hitting the tree, Caho attempted to flee by foot until Officer Nikolay Bovkun tackled him. Cpl. Nathan Shumaker was also on the scene of the arrest.
Caho was also found in possession of 19 Clonazepam tablets, according to the arrest warrant. He was charged with eight violations including speeding up to 136 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-20, jail records show. Caho was also charged with the three felonies of possession of Schedule IV substances, fleeing/eluding an officer, and theft by receiving stolen property. He was also wanted in another jurisdiction, according to Stafford.
"We believe that he was impaired at the time as well," Stafford said. "In all probability, he was going to hurt and kill some innocent person if he was allowed to proceed in that manner. … We feel it was very important to get him off the street. He's a wanted fugitive. He was impaired and he was driving with no regard whatsoever for the public safety."
Caho made his initial court appearance on Tuesday morning and was denied bond.
