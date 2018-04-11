Post named new Douglasville community relations director

Jason Post has been named the first-ever community relations director for the city of Douglasville.
Post has worked with the city for more than a decade after becoming an employee in 2007. Now, he leads the new department, which encompasses the former communications department. The community relations department will focus on public information, city events and community outreach. The creation of the department stemmed from the city-branding study with Chandler Thinks in an effort to communicate with Douglasville residents in a more efficient manner.
Post said that the city has worked towards building a community relations department for a while now and he’s excited to finally delve into this new chapter of his career.
“We are going to be unifying a lot of the city’s processes to make communicating with citizens more efficient, promoting our city events and programs more effective, and enable us to better support other city departments in serving the community,” Post said. “It’s an exciting time to be living and working in the city of Douglasville.”
Post is an Austell native and a graduate of South Cobb High School and the University of West Georgia, where he received his bachelor’s degree in mass communications. He was the only internal-government employee to apply for the new director role, according to a press release from the city.
“Mr. Post’s experience with the city will give him an advantage in moving the department forward,” Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson said. “He comes in with a working knowledge of how our government body functions, how the departments work together and with working relationships with the other directors that will help him hit the ground running.”
Post also believes that his past experiences have prepared him to take on this new challenge. He is thankful to continue to work with some of the employees who have helped him reach this point.
“My most recent director, Kellie Hunter, is a wonderful example of character and integrity in everything she does,” Post said. “I have worked with our current City Manager Marcia Hampton for over a decade now and she has always been very supportive of our department, our goals, and to me personally.”
Post also mentioned how appreciative he is of his family helping him get to this stage in his career, including his wife of 18 years, Laci Post, and his two sons, Avery and Eli.
“I have a wonderfully supportive family who are my driving force,” Post said. “They are my everything.”
