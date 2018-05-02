A non-emergency road closure advisory has been issued for portions of Post Road on Friday and Saturday by the Douglas County Department of Transportation for a filming.
There will be a closure of traffic lanes on Post Road from Daniel Mill Road and Cool Springs Drive due to the filming of a series "The Haunting of Hill House" on Friday, May 4 into Saturday, May 5 tentatively between the hours of 7 p.m. and 8 a.m.
Travelers going northbound on Post Road can turn right onto East Union Hill Road and then left onto Daniel Mill Road.
Southbound travelers on Post Road can turn left onto Daniel Mill Road and right onto East Union Hill Road.
Travelers going northbound on Cool Springs Road can turn left onto Post Road and left onto East Unit Hill Road and left onto Daniel Mill Road.
For questions, contact Hayden Gellineau at 678-715-5365 or email hayden@co.douglas.ga.us.
