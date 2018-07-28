Local law enforcement, school officials, emergency medical personnel and other first responders conducted an exercise Wednesday at Mason Creek Middle School to test their preparedness in the event that an active shooter incident ever takes place.
The active shooter scenario drew over 125 first responders and emergency care providers, according to Sgt. Jesse Hambrick of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, in partnership with Douglas County Fire/EMS, the Douglas County Board of Education, Douglas County Emergency Management Agency, Georgia State Patrol, WellStar Douglas Hospital, Douglasville Police Department, Georgia Emergency Management Agency, Cobb and Douglas Public Health Department, Airmethods and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.
Over 200 civilian volunteers, many of whom were Douglas County students, participated in the large-scale simulation, which involved testing first responders and the school system's readiness under the scenario of an armed intruder entering a school and becoming an mass scale active shooter, said Hambrick.
Six months of planning by the multi-agency participants tested both their resources and response times in a drill designed to be as authentic and realistic as possible, according to Hambrick.
Real-life first responders were aware that something was going to happen, but were not aware of the scenario they were about to face.
"We staged this where everyone would engage at the same time," said Hambrick. "Like a real life scenario."
Emergency 911 calls flooded into the system, made by volunteers with scripts in hand. Hambrick said the enactment was designed for some participants to be delivering erroneous information — which frequently occurs in real case situations.
Student volunteers were made up with fake blood and injuries to exhibit different types of injuries that might have occurred during a real active shooter event. Volunteer nurses and other medical personnel from WellStar Douglas Hospital manned triage, coordinating medical care and transport logistics from the school gymnasium.
One "victim" was airlifted for emergency medical treatment by a simulated helicopter evacuation by Air Methods.
Hambrick said WellStar Douglas Hospital has been "on point" from day one.
"We want to push them so they can be prepared," he said,
The reality-based training is designed to provide an additional layer of safety and security to add to the security measures already in place in Douglas County Schools, said DCSS spokesperson Portia Lake.
Superintendent Trent North said the safety and security of students is the district’s top priority.
He said, “This exercise has been an excellent learning tool. This training will make our schools safer for our students and our faculty and staff. Our parents and our families deserve the peace of mind knowing that our schools and first responders are working to be prepared for any emergency.”
Hambrick said the simulation was not just to go through the active shooter part of the scenario, but also the school — down to where students were taken by school bus to a designated area —in this case neighboring Mason Creek Elementary School — and reunited with their parents.
He said the county's School Resource Officers (SROs) are the second-most trained in the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Two of the SROs are SERT Team trained. Hambrick said the sheriff's office began training the SRO officers several years ago three to four times each year.
"This was not just a test of the DCSO," said Hambrick, "but we were trying to get all involved — including the news media."
News media was kept safely out of harm's way during the drill in the "cold zone" and not allowed inside the building to observe the law enforcement tactics used to apprehend the active shooter suspect.
"Like in Columbine," Hambrick said, "we've begun to change the way we do things. Just this week, we trained on new tactics to help us be safe and help people, but be more prepared. We want to get to these places and do things as quickly as possible."
He said this is not the first active shooter drill of its kind in Douglas County. The DCSO and other agencies had "a more scaled-down drill at Alexander High School five or six years ago."
Hambrick said the training exercise was designed to identify strengths and build on them, but also to fix weaknesses so their aren't a problem anymore.
He said new national fire guidelines that once restricted fire/EMS personnel from entering the "warm zone" with law enforcement in such as an active shooter event, have changed.
"Fire personnel, under the cover of law enforcement, will get closer to an event," said Hambrick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.