When celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain died by suicide earlier this summer – just days after fashion designer Kate Spade by the same fate – the news broke hard across the country. Suddenly, many people could justifiably say they knew someone who had taken their own life.
But for many millions of Americans, it was not a new experience. Those who take their own lives leave emptiness in the lives of others – spouses, children, friends and kinfolk, all left behind to both grieve and grasp for answers that will never come.
It is not a new experience in west Georgia, either. But there are people, groups and institutions here who work to prevent suicide, to help those whose sense of helplessness makes them vulnerable.
One of them is Deb Price, a licensed professional counselor for Willowbrooke at Tanner. She knows that there are no easy answers for those who struggle to understand why a loved one has taken their life.
“There are often times when people will present like they always have,” Price said. Their families and friends, she added, will not see any change in their behavior, no obvious indication they are feeling down, if not outright depressed.
“In fact, a lot of people who are survivors of suicide will say ‘but he was so happy,’ or ‘I just saw him yesterday and he was laughing and talking about vacation this week.’ A lot of times you don’t have the sign.”
Suicidal people do not wear a sign around their neck. If they did, the rate of suicide in the nation would not be what it is.
Last June, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted new statistics which showed that the rate of suicides has increased in all but one U.S. state (Nevada) between 1999 and 2016 – and in 25 of those states, the rate rose by more than 30 percent.
According to the American Association of Suicidology, 45,000 Americans died of suicide in 2016; that’s 4,000 more people than it would take to fill every seat at SunTrust Park, the Atlanta Braves stadium, in Marietta. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the nation. On average, there is one suicide in the U.S. every 12 minutes.
Although Georgia is not one of those states where the suicide rate is increasing, it is significant. The state Department of Public Health says that 1,165 Georgians took their own lives in 2010 – by comparison, 682 state residents were murdered. And the state leads the nation in suicide attempts: 1.5 percent of Georgians reported they tried to take their own lives within the past year.
To make matters worse, it turns out that the most vulnerable population in the state is young people. According to the GBI, suicide is the second leading cause of death for those aged 25-34; more disturbingly, it is the third leading cause of death for kids ages 10-14.
Willowbrooke, like similar institutions across the country, is particularly focused on suicide prevention among the young. With locations in Carrollton and Villa Rica, it works with young students at 24 local schools across five districts, helping those in need of many types of behavioral health care.
Yet most people who take their own life had never been diagnosed with a mental health problem, much less treated for one. And that’s not because they did not have a condition to be treated.
“Typically, people are waiting way too long to ask for help,” Price said. “And then, by the time they have any kind of motivation to do anything, it’s really the motivation to just execute their plan, unfortunately.”
Price said that most suicides are people who have both lost hope and have no one they can feel comfortable talking to. Both factors are exacerbated by modern society, in which superficial relationships often take the place of strong, social ties.
“We say, ‘hey, great to see you, how are you?’ But then we don’t stop and listen,” Price said. “So, if I’m asked that too many times, and I’m already in a state of hopelessness or helplessness, the other person is just reinforcing (the thought that) you wouldn’t notice if I wasn’t here.”
At Willowbrooke, courses on “mental first aid” are taught to people in the community, helping them learn how to have real conversations with people – the kind of talks that elicit more than a perfunctory, socially expected response.
With all the interactions we have each day, it may be difficult to key in on those in our social circle who may need more attention. But Price said that if we are more clued in on their circumstances, we might be better able to help them. And most of these involve life events that we all know can be stressful.
“We do see sort of a cluster or a concentration in young adults who maybe are fresh out of their home, finding their purpose, finding their way,” Price said. “If they don’t have that support network, and at least one person that they can go to and trust and find a connection with, that’s a pretty dangerous formula.”
Anniversaries and holidays are other life events, times in which it may help vulnerable loved ones to have someone to really discuss their feelings.
But being willing to be emotionally vulnerable, or even ask for help, is not something for which men are known. And the harsh truth is that most suicides are young men. Not because women have fewer suicidal impulses, Price said, but because men with such an impulse are far more likely to follow through.
“Which is why it’s so important for adults in their life, and for people who interface with young adults and teens, to say to them ‘I know you may want to put on a kind of front, but I still want to ask you how it’s going.’”
“We are human beings who were created to be relational,” Price said. “And not through a smartphone, but through face-to-face contact. When someone starts replacing all that with this superficial, sort of one-dimensional, one-sided connections, there’s going to be a void.”
Once this sort of connection is made, and if someone’s thoughts and feelings are worrisome, they can be encouraged to seek help. And there are many new techniques available, Price said, many of which focus on using someone’s own, natural coping skills to help them through periodic feelings of helplessness.
Willowbrooke, she said, offers free screenings to help people find a suitable treatment method.
“We can’t force you to do anything, but we certainly want you to know where you can start. And that’s typically the hardest part for someone who’s kind of sitting on the fence, wondering if ‘should I ask?’ ‘should I say anything?’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.