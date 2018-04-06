Ask some students, "What are your plans after high school graduation?" and they may be hard-pressed to give you an answer.
There will be some students who will graduate from one of the five Douglas County high schools this year who will not have a career path in mind.
However, high school graduation doesn't have to be a dead-end for students without a plan, because there are potential employers and others in workforce development who want to help guide undecided students into a well-paying, in-demand career, said Breezy Straton, workforce development coordinator with the Development Authority of Douglas County.
In a two-fold effort to help selected students discover career opportunities awaiting them among Douglas County industries and for industries to find a workforce among local job-ready individuals, the development authority has partnered with West Georgia Technical College and area businesses, which will be loading up to 25 high school seniors from each school and taking them on an industry tour.
On April 11, the graduating high school seniors will visit local companies, including DeNyse Signs, Seasons 4, Southern Aluminum Fabricators (SAF), Medline, Gordon Foods and the American Red Cross to help pique their interest in an in-demand field after graduation, said Straton. After the tour, the students will gather at Douglas County High School for pizza and a rollout of the program.
Following the tour, students will have until May 4 to apply to participate in a WorkReady Boot Camp at West Georgia Technical College's Douglas County campus from May 29 through June 8.
"They go through the program, they go to work," Straton said. "Companies want someone to be self-motivated and really want to be there."
Selected students will be interviewed for the boot camp between May 7-11, and applicants will be notified of their acceptance between May 14-18, said Straton. After successful completion of the WorkReady Boot Camp, the participants can fast-track onto a career on June 11.
"The boot camp is being sponsored by West Georgia Technical College and there is no cost to students," Straton said. "The jobs that students will train for start at a minimum of $12 an hour."
During the boot camp, students will learn communication skills, conflict management, self-improvement, business etiquette, time management skills, HR basics, how to build a resume and prepare for an interview.
Then students will move onto getting an introduction to industrial maintenance and forklift training -- two in-demand fields specifically requested by potential employers, according to Straton.
She said the program was developed in partnership with the business community, including representatives from Medline and Gordon Foods, the development authority, the Douglas County School System and West Georgia Technical College.
"We hope this becomes an annual event," Straton said.
For more information on the the WorkReady program for graduating seniors, contact Breezt Straton at bstraton@developdouglas.com or 678-838-3665.
