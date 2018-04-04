The restaurant that will go at the corner of Highway 5 and Douglas Boulevard where the Chevron gas station was located for years is still unknown, according to Connolly Investment and Development Chief Executive Officer J.R. Connolly.
"We're open to the best use (of that space) for the community," said Connolly, whose company owns the shopping center. "It could be quick-serve food, it could be sit-down restaurants, it could be a number of things. We're just trying to get in prime position and we want to get the right restaurant merchant that will fit into the project."
The restaurant will be one of the final pieces of the $25 million remodel in the Arbor Square shopping center, which was the home of the Douglasville K-Mart for decades. On March 16, Burlington Coat Factory became one of the first new stores to open in the renovated project. Other new stores in the remodeled plaza, including Bealls Outlet and HomeGoods, are projected to be completed within the next five weeks, Connolly said.
It was recently announced that a Smoothie King is also coming in the plaza's main strip mall where the Boost Mobile shop currently is, with Boost Mobile relocating within the shopping center, according to Connolly. Another restaurant could be moving in the strip mall as well, but a lease for that hasn't been signed yet. A Del Taco fast food restaurant is also in its early stages of construction in an outparcel of the shopping center near the Arbor Parkway side.
"We're getting really good activity," Connolly said.
Arbor Square was built and opened as a K-Mart shopping center in 1977. K-Mart closed in 2012. Connolly Investment and Development was looking at ways to make Arbor Square a high-end shopping center just before the store closed.
In addition to the new businesses coming, the entire shopping center is being revamped inside and out, according to Connolly. Most of the parking lot has been repaved and landscaping islands were added with trees. Connolly said there's still more repaving and landscaping to be done.
"You can see that it's definitely a brand-new shopping center in almost every respect," Connolly previously said. "New parking lot, new sight lighting, new landscaping, new stores, new facade. There's not much of the old that remains."
Stores like Boost Mobile, Monterrey's, and Tile & Stone Express are still open despite the exterior construction work going on at Arbor Square.
"What's next is to operate the project and do whatever we can to help our merchants be successful and have a project that our customers, our neighbors like to come to," Connolly previously said. "So that's what we're excited about next, which is actually operating, having these great merchants be in the community and do well and provide their goods and services to our neighbors in Douglasville and surrounding areas."
