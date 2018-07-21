About 50 residents from both the city and county converged upon the Douglasville Conference Center Thursday night to give input on priorities for the second and final public meeting of the joint Douglas County/Douglasville comprehensive long range land use plan. The previous public meeting was held on June 12.
The Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) is working with Douglas County and the city of Douglasville on the local comprehensive at no cost to the community.
During Thursday's meeting, ARC Project Manager Sidney Douse gave an overview of the plans, which include three basic elements: Community Goals, a broad vision for what he community wants for its future; Community Needs and Opportunities, immediate challenges faced by the community; and Community Work Program, a to-do
list for addressing challenges identified and moving forward toward the vision created by the community.
"These are goals, policies, long-term visions for the next five years and steps to get to goals and address those needs," said Douse. "The state wants a list of initiatives for the next five year with precise goals that have the likelihood of being accomplished."
Other key elements include economic development, land use, transportation, housing and capital improvements.
Douse said the focus Thursday night was on land use.
He noted that "there a lot of 'plans' already taking place and we don't want to duplicate those."
Douse said, "Our goal is to bring everything together. We don't want to repeat the same thing."
Douglasville is looking at revising its unified ordinance and its zoning details, according to Douse, to make sure that land use and zoning plans are consistent.
"The format Thursday night was a chance for citizens to see what information has been gathered since the first March 27 steering committee meeting and the previous public meeting," said Douglas County Planning and Zoning Manager Ron Roberts. "It also included an overview of all existing plans that the city and county have completed since the last adoption of the comprehensive plan in 2013.
"All of these plans done previously are rolled into the comprehensive land use plan we are creating currently," he said.
Roberts said the plan is mandatory every five years, but used to be every 10 years.
"The desire of DCA is that these plans are done with more frequency and that the stated five year goals are legitimate accomplishments and not just 'feel good' statements," he said.
Looking into the crystal ball ahead, addressing future years of planning itself is more complex, Roberts explained.
"The studies that are being done that roll into this plan are really economically driven if you think about it," he said. "We can put work plans in like 'add senior housing zoning' and we can make that change in our unified development code, but we don't know when developers will actually see opportunities for profit in that market, just as an example."
During Thursday's open house, residents shared feedback on what they imagine for the future of their county.
Having already collected feedback from the stakeholder committee at several meetings, the open house provided an opportunity for the community-at-large to participate in interactive planning activities that speak to the values and needs of Douglas County.
City and county residents first located their homes on a map of Douglas County to better understand which areas of Douglas County were most represented. They then prioritized where they would like to see investment made in Douglas County in the future.
Each resident was given a stack of "play money" in different denominations to spend by placing dollars in boxes with different priorities.
Transmittal dates for the plan are set for Aug. 20 and 21, according to, Roberts, who explained that they take the document to the board for their approval to send to the Department of Community Affairs for their 60 day review of the document.
"During that time, changes to the draft are still possible before they accept the plan in October. In October it would come back to the BOC and city for formal adoption," Roberts said.
According to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA), the Georgia Planning Act requires that cities and counties maintain comprehensive plans that help shape future growth. These plans generally recognize the physical, economic, social, political and aesthetic factors of a community and are developed in a process that includes intensive analysis and robust public engagement.
