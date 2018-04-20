RECENT ARRESTS
• Maria Lopez, 35, was charged with felony deposit account fraud. Bond was not listed. Bond was not listed.
• Mercedes Pierce, 19, was charged with criminal trespassing under the Family Violence Act.
• Robert Johnson, 62, was charged with aggravated assault and battery under the Family Violence Act. Bond was not listed.
• Mason Popham, 22, was charged with possession of meth. Bond was not listed.
• Brian Skeens, 31, was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug-related objects. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Benjamin Parker, 30, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of Schedule IV, and possession of drug-related objects. Bond was set at $8,000.
• Brian Ramirez, 33, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent, DUI drugs, expired license, and tag light requirements. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Seth Parrish, 17, was charged with two counts of burglary. Bond was denied
• Parris Shields, 32, was charged with felony theft by taking and felony theft by deception. Bond was denied.
• Edward Ware, 69, was charged with criminal damage to property. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Ryan Wlodarski, 22, was charged with simple battery under the Family Violence Act and criminal trespass damage under the Family Violence Act. Bond was not listed.
• Clifton Gaither, 39, was charged with simple battery under the Family Violence Act. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Donta Scruggs, 31, was charged with battery under the Family Violence Act. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Jeremy Parnell, 33, was charged with giving a false name/date of birth. Bond was not listed.
• Richard Brown, 47, was charged with theft by shoplifting. Bond was set at $10,000.
• Alyson Reader, 28, was charged with misdemeanor theft by taking. Bond was denied.
• Breanna Sheffield, 25, was charged with giving a false name/date of birth, driving on a suspended license, and headlight requirements. Bond was not listed.
• Noelle Hess, 28, was charged with driving without a license and stop sign/yield sign violations. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Dennis Henderson, 22, was charged with aggravated child molestation and child molestation. Bond was denied.
• Isaiah Pinkey, 19, was charged with first-degree burglary and felony theft by taking. Bond was not listed.
• Tony Smith, 65, was charged with giving a false name/date of birth. Bond was not listed.
• Deandre Moore, 19, was charged with possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Meredith Broxson, 35, was charged with aggravated assault. Bond was set at $20,000.
• Jordan Brooks, 20, was charged with aggravated assault. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Donna Nelson, 27, was charged with misdemeanor theft by shoplifting. Bond was not listed.
• Chelsea Mayfield, 28, was charged with a DUI and three counts of endangering a child while DUI. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Christopher Woodall, 20, was charged with aggravated stalking. Bond was set at $5,000.
• John Elliott, 56, was charged with possession of Oxycodone, obtaining drugs by fraud, and first-degree forgery. Bond was set at $15,000.
• Keon Brown, 34, was charged with criminal trespassing and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Hector Mora, 50, was charged with driving without a license and a seatbelt violation. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Ebony Lang, 26, was charged with felony obstruction and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Cimone Edwards, 49, was charged with theft by receiving and driving on a suspended license. Bond was set at $5,500.
• Ayana Echols, 26, was charged with misdemeanor theft by shoplifting. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Sheila Hilton, 45, was charged with misdemeanor obstruction. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Daniel Brown, 25, was charged with two counts of aggravated stalking. Bond was not listed.
• Christopher Allen, 31, was charged with possession of Schedule I and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Ivan Fields, 43, was charged with felony child abandonment. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Oscar Johnson, 40, was charged with disorderly conduct. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Tyler Minter, 52, was charged with theft of services. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Richard Anderson, 37, was charged with simple battery under the Family Violence and third-degree cruelty to children. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Jarrell Robertson, 25, was charged with possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Fernando Delpozo, 22, was charged with misdemeanor fleeing and eluding, obstruction, driving on a suspended license, and driving on the wrong side of the road. Bond was set at $6,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.