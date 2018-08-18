RECENT ARRESTS
• Earnest Studevant, 35, was charged with theft by conversion. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Tavares Cartwright, 27, was charged with obstruction and giving false name/DOB. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Kiyan Gerald, 22, was charged with reckless conduct. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Selworth Smith, 36, was charged with giving false name/DOB. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Amanda Pilling, 38, was charged with use of telecom facilities. Bond was denied.
• McKynnis Radcliffe, 42, was charged with aggravated child molestation and incest. Bond was denied.
• Derrick McMillian, 44, was charged with two counts of sales of heroin and two counts of use of telecom facilities. Bond was denied.
• Malik Barnes, 23, was charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony, loitering/prowling, possession of a firearm during a crime, possession of tools for commission of a crime and alteration of a license plate. Bond was denied.
• James Wright, 31, was charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony, loitering/prowling, possession of a firearm during a crime and possession of tools for commission of a crime. Bond was denied.
• Issiah Hightower, 23, was charged with two counts of identity fraud, two counts of first degree forgery and motor vehicle theft. Bond was set at $15,000.
• Colby Clark, 30, was charged with criminal trespass and driving on a suspended license. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Ace Ellis, 32, was charged with DUI. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Keith Jackson, 31, was charged with driving on a suspended license. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Dontavious Burton, 17, was charged with simple battery. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Willie Jenkins, 46, was charged with giving inmates items without consent. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Matthew Fleming, 39, was charged with possession of meth. Bond was set at $6,000.
• Jenerah Gray, 28, was charged with possession of THC oil, possession of schedule I substance, possession of schedule II substance, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of firearm during VGCSA, possession of marijuana less than an ounce and speeding 66/45. Bond was denied.
• Demontay Zachary, 22, was charged with theft by shoplifting and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Joseph Watkins, 22, was charged with theft by taking and theft by deception. Bond was set at $3,500.
