RECENT ARRESTS
• Faith Scott, 21, was charged with terroristic threats, criminal trespass-FVA, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Julie Thigpen, 45, was charged with battery-FVA. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Jamarius Harris, 33, was charged with aggravated assault, second degree criminal damage to property and battery. Bond was set at $7,000.
• Dennis Taylor, 51, was charged with fourth degree forgery and fraudulent check. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Justin Jackson, 29, was charged with battery-FVA. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Jonathan Harrison, 35, was charged with criminal trespass. Bond was set at $2,000.
