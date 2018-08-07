RECENT ARRESTS
• Aaron Jacklin, 35, was charged with possession of meth and driving on a suspended license. Bond was denied.
• Eric Feggans, 33, was charged with felony theft by taking. No bond was listed.
• David Hingle, 44, was charged with felony fleeing/eluding, criminal trespass, felony theft by taking, expired tag, driving on a suspended license, failure to maintain lane and driving the wrong side of the road. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Scott Scheie, 28, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, obstruction and public drunkenness. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Deric Bivens, 40, was charged with obstruction. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Octavious Stubblefield, 27, was charged with obstruction. Bond was set at $2,000.
• James Montgomery, 29, was charged with giving false name/DOB. Bond was set at $2,000.
• William Stroud, 64, was charged with criminal trespass. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Kenneth Webb, 36, was charged with driving on a suspended license and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Adena Collins-Favors, 21, was charged with simple battery-FVA. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Utitofon Ubom, 27, was charged with false imprisonment and simple battery. Bond was set at $11,000.
• Donald Ford, 51, was charged with possession of meth, possession of drug related objects, theft by taking and criminal trespass. Bond was set at $8,000.
• James Wininger, 38, was charged with felony theft by taking. Bond was set at $20,000.
• Gregory Lewis, 26, was charged with misdemeanor obstruction and felony violation of probation. Bond was denied.
• Robert Lewis, 56, was charged with misdemeanor obstruction. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Ronald Grooms, 40, was charged with possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Jason Knight, 39, was charged with driving on suspended license, operator must have eye protection, passing in same lane as another and giving false name/DOB. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Terry Bennett, 33, was charged with driving on a suspended license. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Chandler Cannon, 21, was charged with felony terroristic threats. Bond was denied.
• Jessica Bonner, 33, was charged with first degree burglary, criminal trespass-damage, possession of meth and crossing guard line with drugs. Bond was set at $7,500.
• Funtavia Bostick, 30, was charged with two counts of second degree forgery, two counts of identity fraud and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Bond was set at $9,000.
• Lakeisha Hall, 29, was charged with felony theft by taking. Bond was set at $10,000.
• Cheryl Huerta, 50, was charged with driving on canceled registration. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Brandon Arnett, 28, was charged with driving on a suspended license. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Devon Crockett, 22, was charged with obstruction, criminal trespass and giving false name/DOB and aggravated stalking. Bond was denied.
