RECENT ARRESTS
• Kristina Smith, 24, was charged with possession of meth. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Jahelin Phillips, 26, was charged with sales of marijuana and possession of a firearm during a crime. Bond was set at $4,500.
• Derrick Newberry, 36, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and battery. Bond was denied.
• David Norton, 66, was charged with simple battery-FVA. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Calvin Williams, 34, was charged with battery-FVA, simple assault-FVA, criminal trespass-FVA, interference with a 911 call and public drunkenness. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Johnny Jenkins, 41, was charged with battery-FVA, criminal trespass-FVA and third degree cruelty to children-FVA. Bond was set at $8,000.
• Jamal Bradley, 17, was charged with simple battery on a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Quintavius Greene, 17, was charged with burglary, motor vehicle theft, fleeing and eluding, driving without a license, reckless driving and no seat belt. Bond was denied.
• Kevin Boykin, 24, was charged with second degree burglary. Bond was set at $8,000.
• Justin Michalowski, 31, was charged with trafficking meth, two counts of possession of schedule IV substance and possession of heroin. Bond was denied.
• Brett Laughlin, 30, was charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana less than an ounce and obstruction. Bond was denied.
• Charles Long, 41, was charged with possession of meth. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Joseph Silvestri, 27, was charged with possession of meth and driving on a suspended license. Bond was set at $6,500.
• William Hanners, 42, was charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, driving without a license, following too close, windshield violation, and brake light violation. Bond was set at $11,500.
• James Roberts, 49, was charged with possession of a schedule II substance. Bond was set at $6,000.
• Wayne Walker, 25, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Henri Phillips, 31, was charged with sales of marijuana and possession of a firearm during a crime. Bond was set at $5,500.
• Steven Webb, 47, was charged with possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Albert Jackson, 46, was charged with indecent exposure. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Tawanna Gaffney, 44, was charged with two counts of identity fraud. Bond was set at $8,000.
• Symphony Lowe, 39, was charged with theft by taking and criminal damage to property. Bond was set at $8,000.
• Sheronne Johnson, 18, was charged with theft by taking and obstruction. Bond was set at $2,000.
• James Williams, 32, was charged with possession of cocaine. Bond was set at $6,000.
• Kenneth Taylor, 42, was charged with possession of meth. Bond was set at $6,000.
• Kevin Garrison, 34, was charged with possession of meth and possession of drug related objects. Bond was set at $7,000.
• James Tait, 67, was charged with possession of schedule IV substances and drugs not in original container. Bond was set at $1,000.
• David Collins, 34, was charged with two counts of financial transaction card fraud, criminal attempt to commit a felony and entering auto. Bond was set at $13,000.
• Jonathan Davis, 21, was charged with interstate interference with custody. Bond was set at $7,500.
• Troy Parham, 30, was charged with driving on a suspended license. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Thomas Shelman, 58, was charged with driving on a suspended license, DUI and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Bond was set at $3,500.
